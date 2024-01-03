Tech: People will be able to live in such cylinders on the moon, NASA also supports the idea

#Tech #People #live #cylinders #moon #NASA #supports #idea

January 2024. 03. 14:03 Tech

According to the plans of the French company Thales Alenia Space, it can go to the moon in the 2030s, which could be the first home for astronauts working on the moon. For this, both NASA and the Italian Space Agency must accept the plans.

After many decades, it seems more and more certain that humans will once again walk on the surface of the Moon. NASA is now planning not only a short trip to the celestial body, but also that the astronauts will work there for a longer period of time. This requires a base that can protect them from extreme temperature fluctuations as well as cosmic radiation.

Thales Alenia Space’s first lunar module is the Multi-Purpose Habitat (MPH), which can be just such a shelter. The French company signed a cooperation agreement with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on the development. According to Franco Fenoglio, head of Thales Alenia Space’s planetary exploration and robotics program, NASA has also looked at the plans, and the American organization sees fantasy in the solution.

The company must build a concept version this year that meets the stringent requirements of both ASI and NASA. The Interesting Engineering reminds: it is no coincidence that the two organizations work together, as ASI and NASA entered into a partnership in connection with the Artemis program in 2020.

According to the developers, the shape of the cylinder-shaped module in question – which can also be seen in the opening image of our article – would allow the life-support equipment to be placed in such a way that it would be protected from external influences, but at the same time, it would be easy to access them if they needed maintenance.

According to the plans, the unit would have no windows. I would equip it with thin legs and solar panels.

It is not known how many people can fit in such a module, but if we assume that NASA’s unit orbiting the Moon, the Lunar Gateway, will be a cramped, windowless place – where four astronauts have to share eight cubic meters of space – then it is unlikely that that they will be dealing with spacious accommodation.

