Tech: Samsung trademarked a new word, and the speculation started immediately

#Tech #Samsung #trademarked #word #speculation #started #immediately

Tech: Samsung protected a new word, the speculation started immediately | hvg.hu

Would you like to receive the most important news immediately?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”0f7fd0e0-2875-4df5-9027-7b407a38a7e4″,”c_author”:”HVG360″,”category”:”360″,”description”:”A Wall Street Journal szerint további csapásokra lesz szükség ahhoz, hogy féken tudják tartani a jemeni milicistákat. A lap szerint téved, aki óv az eszkalációtól, hiszen az már megtörtént, a kérdés csak az volt, hogy az USA meddig tűri a kereskedelmi hajózás és a saját haditengerészetének veszélyeztetését. “,”shortLead”:”A Wall Street Journal szerint további csapásokra lesz szükség ahhoz, hogy féken tudják tartani a jemeni milicistákat…”,”id”:”20240113_nemzetkozi_lapszemle”,”image”:” január. 13. 10:00″,”title”:”Nemzetközi lapszemle: Itt volt az ideje, hogy a Nyugat odacsapjon a húsziknak”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”fa3ba5c9-5ac7-478e-9106-4e4a991918c8″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”A másodfokú ítélet nem jogerős, az eljárás a Fővárosi Ítélőtáblán folytatódik. “,”shortLead”:”A másodfokú ítélet nem jogerős, az eljárás a Fővárosi Ítélőtáblán folytatódik. “,”id”:”20240112_Megszuntette_a_birosag_a_Donath_Laszlo_ellen_szemeremsertes_miatt_indult_eljarast”,”image”:” január. 12. 13:30″,”title”:”Donáth Lászlót elítélték testi sértésért, a szeméremsértési eljárást viszont megszüntették”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”37ee3056-d57e-4d2e-9921-a037ac39bb4e”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Közel 17 ezren haltak meg hat különböző országban azok közül, akiket megfertőzött a vírus, majd hidroxiklorokint szedtek rá.”,”shortLead”:”Közel 17 ezren haltak meg hat különböző országban azok közül, akiket megfertőzött a vírus, majd hidroxiklorokint…”,”id”:”20240112_Trump_hidroxiklorokin_gyogyszer_covid”,”image”:” január. 12. 19:52″,”title”:”A Trump szerint Covid-fertőzést gyógyító szerről kiderült, hogy több mint 10 százalékkal növelte a betegeknél a halál esélyét”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”736cffcf-ffce-46cc-a2c8-aaf28d14c3e1″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Az előző év izgalmai után, úgy tűnik, Sam Altmannak nemcsak a szakmai pályafutása, de a magánélete is sínen van. “,”shortLead”:”Az előző év izgalmai után, úgy tűnik, Sam Altmannak nemcsak a szakmai pályafutása, de a magánélete is sínen van. “,”id”:”20240112_Egy_ferfival_hazasodott_ossze_az_Open_AI_vezerigazgatoja”,”image”:” január. 12. 11:23″,”title”:”Az Open AI vezérigazgatója a tavalyi viharos szakmai év után most elvette barátját”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”85fe6b54-6e90-4015-b2da-ad2bc66bd1e5″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Agócs Jánost első fokon azért ítélték el, mert 30 millióért árulta tisztségét. “,”shortLead”:”Agócs Jánost első fokon azért ítélték el, mert 30 millióért árulta tisztségét. “,”id”:”20240112_Szigorubb_buntetest_ker_az_ugyeszseg_a_negy_evre_elitelt_volt_OROelnokre”,”image”:” január. 12. 10:24″,”title”:”Szigorúbb büntetést kér az ügyészség a négy évre elítélt volt ORÖ-elnökre”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”93fe93c5-0e23-40f7-bfe9-40ff4aee816c”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”Márciustól a magyar milliárdos érdekeltsége veszi át a hotel üzemeltetését is.”,”shortLead”:”Márciustól a magyar milliárdos érdekeltsége veszi át a hotel üzemeltetését is.”,”id”:”20240111_negycsillagos_szalloda_meszaros_lorinc_abbazia_hotel_miramar”,”image”:” január. 11. 13:10″,”title”:”Horvátországban vett újabb szállodát Mészáros Lőrinc”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”37536348-1859-42a2-8ad1-c203e30dba8a”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”A magyar diszkont légitársaság szerint torzította a piaci versenyt a 13,91 milliárd forintos hitel, de a bíróság szerint a román légitársaság megszűnése zavart okozott volna.”,”shortLead”:”A magyar diszkont légitársaság szerint torzította a piaci versenyt a 13,91 milliárd forintos hitel, de a bíróság…”,”id”:”20240111_A_Wizz_Air_megperelte_volna_a_Tarom_legitarsasagnak_nyujtott_allami_tamogatast_de_az_Europai_Unio_Birosaga_elutasitotta_a_keresetet”,”image”:” január. 11. 17:08″,”title”:”A Wizz Air szerint jogellenes volt Tarom légitársaságnak nyújtott állami támogatást, de az Európai Unió Bírósága elutasította a keresetét”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”d527ada8-578e-4aa8-a339-b4e8a66e24e8″,”c_author”:”Parászka Boróka”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”A 64 éves korában elhunyt Kovács András Ferenc költőnek, a marosvásárhelyi Látó című irodalmi lap egykori főszerkesztőjének irodalmi munkásságáról sokan, közéleti szerepvállalásáról alig emlékeznek meg. Okkal.”,”shortLead”:”A 64 éves korában elhunyt Kovács András Ferenc költőnek, a marosvásárhelyi Látó című irodalmi lap egykori…”,”id”:”20240112_hvg_kovacs_andras_ferenc_erdely_irodalom_odaat_jart”,”image”:” január. 12. 16:00″,”title”:”Kovács András Ferenc költőként is, közszereplőként is kulcsfontosságú helyeken volt jelen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 12. 11:03 Tech

Samsung is there at the current Las Vegas technology exhibition, CES, and is also preparing full steam ahead for next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. He also had time to register a tell-tale trademark. The speculations have started.

Although the Galaxy S24s are expected to be in the spotlight at next week’s Samsung event, the Galaxy Unpacked event, this year there are still exciting smartphone innovations coming from the South Korean manufacturer’s workshop. Of course, we are referring to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models.

Related to this is the news that Samsung, more specifically Samsung Display, has registered the Ironflex trademark. It is understood that the Korean display maker filed the application with the US Patent and Trademark Office on January 3 and is now awaiting the agency’s review. Similar filings were found in South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The word flex in the name is telling, and the announcement also reveals that it applies to both foldable display panels and foldable phones, indicating how important Samsung is to the display technology of future Galaxy Z devices. But of course not only that, because the trademark also shows that Samsung can use the Ironflex trademark for its tablets and even monitors.

Of course, it is still not clear what exactly Ironflex means. Some people think that the name suggests that it is about making phones stronger and more durable (iron means iron in Hungarian). This is important because concerns about scratches, screen creases, and the long-term strength of hinges still make people a little shy of buying foldable phones today.

A Gizmochina that Ironflex could mean a new hinge design or a more robust screen material. In any case, the trademark suggests that Samsung is prioritizing the development of durability for its next foldable devices. By the way, Samsung has now become the leader in patent applications.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section.

We recommend it from the front page

January 2024. 13. 10:30 Babel Vilmos hvg360

According to the paper’s assessment, Chinese cars are better and cheaper than their Western competitors.

The singer gave an interview to Blikk about her private life. He feels like he’s really grown up now.

And keep your followers updated on developments.