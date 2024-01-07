Tech: Samsung’s “you asked for it” category phone is here – the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE mobile and Buds FE earphones are tested

#Tech #Samsungs #asked #category #phone #Samsung #Galaxy #S23 #mobile #Buds #earphones #tested

We tested how Samsung’s new smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, which offers a lot at a relatively good price, and the new Bluetooth headset that came with it with a fair price/value ratio, the Galaxy Buds FE, perform in practice.

The latest top-of-the-line mobile phones are almost so overwhelmingly knowledgeable that after a few weeks of use, we simply have to realize that we hardly ever use so many of their functions. But then what’s the point of paying hundreds of thousands of forints for them?

In 2020, Samsung presented its first FE (Fan Edition), i.e. “fans requested” category mobile, the S20 FE, which was a big hit at the time due to its excellent price/value ratio. The S21 FE was far from being as successful, in which, among other things, the fact that it only became available late, at the beginning of 2022, due to the lack of chips, played a major role.

And now here is the brand new S23 FE, which was also a little delayed and only hit stores at the very end of 2023. We took a look at what Samsung’s latest well-priced flagship phone offers for our money, and we also tested how the Buds FE wireless earphones that came with it play music in practice.

Family tree

It’s an open secret that the S23 FE wants to be a kind of streamlined S23, but where exactly does it fit in the Korean manufacturer’s product range? Well, in terms of display size, it is wedged between the 6.1-inch S23 and the 6.6-inch S23+, but since its bezels are thicker than average, it is larger than both sibling models, while its diagonal is 6.4 inches.

In terms of weight, the S23 FE also exceeds the mentioned two premium category products, weighing no less than 209 grams. This means an increase of 32 grams compared to the S21 FE, but it is a welcome fact that the back panel is no longer made of cheap plastic, but of quality glass.

The rounded matte aluminum side frame provides a great feeling of touch and quality, and there are no complaints about the assembly quality either. IP68 dust and water resistance was already known by its predecessor, the A54, which has a very similar design to the S23 FE, but is significantly cheaper, only has an IP67 rating.

The left edge is completely bare, the volume and power buttons are located on the opposite side and are easily accessible. The tray with the double SIM slot, which cannot accept a microSD, is located on the top, and the 3.0 USB-C port can be seen at the bottom.

The phone uses two loudspeakers for medium-quality and high-volume hands-free communication, from which not only the hardware proximity sensor, but also the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has been left out in order to save money. The optical fingerprint sensor integrated into the display is basically not bad, but it is a bit slower and somewhat more inaccurate than the more advanced sensor of the more expensive Samsungs.

Available in mint, graphite, cream and purple

© Ferenc László

Aging Gorilla

While the predecessor that debuted two years ago still had Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass, our current test subject has the Gorilla Glass 5 protection from four years ago, both front and back. Apart from that, there is really no reason to complain, the high-resolution panel pampers our eyes with excellent image quality, high brightness, excellent contrast ratio and large viewing angles.

The red dot goes for the adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as the HDR10+ support and the AoD function. The OLED display has a completely flat design, only the corners are rounded.

The 6.4-inch size is quite livable, the useful surface is 11.5 percent larger than in the case of the S23, and 5 percent smaller than the production of the S23+.

The resolution of the selfie camera integrated in the top center of the display has been reduced from 32 to 10 megapixels compared to its predecessor, but the image quality is still fine. The 4K / 60 fps video recorder is a great thing, but it’s a shame that we have to give up autofocus.

The 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization captures 12-megapixel photos by default, but under optimal lighting conditions it may be worth trying the full resolution. The 12-megapixel wide-angle module does what is required, but there is no autofocus either in the S23/S23+.

The 8 megapixel telephoto unit with optical image stabilization and PDAF focusing, the 75 mm focal length provides 3x optical magnification, the digital zoom is capable of a maximum of 30x magnification.

The video recorder of the main camera can also record 8K / 24 fps motion pictures, but there are more rations in the 4K / 60 fps mode. The other cameras don’t know these, so we have to make do with 4K / 30 fps.

Interiors

Featuring the latest Android 14 operating system and One UI 6.0 user interface, the S23 FE performs excellently in terms of software, neither in terms of service nor in terms of ergonomics.

You can’t complain about the speed either, in any case, Samsung could have found a more durable solution with the Exynos 2200 chipset, which dates back two years and debuted in the S22 series. The 6 GB option has been discontinued, everyone gets 8 GB of RAM by default, the flash memory has a capacity of 128-256 GB depending on the design.

There is no question that 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC are also worth our money, and probably only a few people are surprised that the manufacturer packs only one cable with the phone. The charging head is an additional item and, unlike Xiaomi, silicones are not included as a gift.

The so-called super-fast charging is only 25 W, which means a total charging time of around 70 minutes. In fact, even this is friendlier than the 110-minute level time of the iPhone 15, but it is much more depressing than the production of around 20 minutes provided by the 120 W basic price charger of the mid-range Xiaomis.

The battery, which can be powered wirelessly with a maximum of 15 W, has a capacity of 4500 mAh, which predicts a practical operating time of around one day. The predecessor also had the same battery, the S23 has 3,900 mAh, the S23+ has 4,700 mAh, while the cheaper A54 boasts around 5,000.

In the USA, it is available with a lower consumption Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

© Ferenc László

And how is the earpiece?

With the Buds FE, Samsung innovates on the market of mid-range TWS (True Wireless Stereo) products. The first FE headset is designed for those who definitely require active noise filtering, but are ready to make compromises in other respects.

The 5.6-gram earbuds in a snow-white 40-gram case with a USB-C connector ensure a comfortable fit and sit firmly in our hearing organs.

The case’s battery has a capacity of 479 mAh, the earphones have a capacity of 60 mAh

© Ferenc László

Instead of the two, this time only a one-way sound system provides quite decent bass, but the sound stage is a bit narrower than we expected. In the case of active noise filtering, instead of the promised 6, you can expect about 5 hours of music playback time, which can be extended to 21-30 hours with the case.

Buds FE, which can be easily operated by touching the touch surfaces on the sides, is not a bad buy at HUF 33,000, it costs about half as much as the top model Buds2 Pro, although unlike it, it cannot be charged wirelessly.

It provides normal, bass, soft, dynamic, bright and high EQ settings

© Ferenc László

Conclusion

+: generally good quality, nice display, nimble operation, correct camera quality.

–: it could be smaller, lighter and cheaper, the battery could be bigger and faster to charge.

It is a gratifying fact that Samsung continues to keep the FE product line alive, and even expands it, as the demand for value-for-money products is perhaps even greater now than ever.

Another issue is that, like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE seems to have been a little late again, and if we had to wait so long for it, it could at least be a little cheaper.

At the time of writing our article, the 128 GB version costs around HUF 280,000 and the 256 GB version costs HUF 300,000, which is enough to buy a normal S23. The situation is somewhat improved by the fact that until January 17th, or while stocks last, a Buds FE is included with the S23 FE.

A good alternative is the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which offers a 6.67-inch display, 5000 mAh battery, 120 W charging and 12/512 GB memory for HUF 300,000.

You can find our other tests here. If you want to be informed about them regularly, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section.