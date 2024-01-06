#Tech #drug #Trump #miracle #drug #caused #death #thousands #coronavirus #patients

Tech: The drug that Trump also took as a miracle drug could have caused the death of many thousands of coronavirus patients | hvg.hu

Would you like to receive the most important news immediately?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”07907651-919d-4422-9e14-b0eac00c55e3″,”c_author”:”HVG Extra Pszichológia”,”category”:”elet.pszichologiamagazin”,”description”:”Bár a magyarok erősen családcentrikusak, a többgenerációs háztartások népszerűségi indexe meglehetősen alacsony. Nem véletlen, mert az együttélés e formája az előnyei mellett súlyos konfliktusok színtere is lehet. Hogyan csináljuk jól?”,”shortLead”:”Bár a magyarok erősen családcentrikusak, a többgenerációs háztartások népszerűségi indexe meglehetősen alacsony. Nem…”,”id”:”20240104_Csaladcentrikusak_vagyunk_de_nem_szivesen_elunk_egyutt”,”image”:” január. 04. 12:30″,”title”:”Családcentrikusak vagyunk, de nem szívesen élünk együtt”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”981ae7e7-3971-4ae8-920e-d7114210429f”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A legtöbb ember képtelen lenne éles helyzetben a helyén várakozni egy repülőgép-szerencsétlenség után, pedig ha mindenki feláll a helyéről, a káoszban lehetetlen a mentés.”,”shortLead”:”A legtöbb ember képtelen lenne éles helyzetben a helyén várakozni egy repülőgép-szerencsétlenség után, pedig ha…”,”id”:”20240104_A_japan_utasok_fegyelmezettsege_is_kellett_ahhoz_hogy_mind_a_379_embert_ki_lehessen_menekiteni_az_ego_utasszallitobol”,”image”:” január. 04. 18:19″,”title”:”A japán utasok fegyelmezettsége is kellett ahhoz, hogy mind a 379 embert ki lehessen menekíteni az égő utasszállítóból”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”112a838a-d2f1-4200-b298-f849b7eba245″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A királynő pár napja jelentette be, hogy megkoronázásának 52. évfordulóján formálisan átadja a trónt fiának, Frigyesnek. Ez volt utolsó nyilvános uralkodói szereplése.”,”shortLead”:”A királynő pár napja jelentette be, hogy megkoronázásának 52. évfordulóján formálisan átadja a trónt fiának…”,”id”:”20240105_II_Margit_dan_kiralyno_utoljara_jelent_meg_a_nyilvanossag_elott_uralkodokent”,”image”:” január. 05. 12:28″,”title”:”Aranyozott hintóval vonult végig Koppenhágán II. Margit királynő”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”8c78c295-d5ef-4b4a-b83f-918c1d2b1f68″,”c_author”:”Tiszóczi Roland”,”category”:”gazdasag.zhvg”,”description”:”A kávé az egyik legkevésbé fenntartható módon előállítható élelmiszer, a termelésének és fogyasztásának néhány eleme azonban zöldebbé tehető. Erre tett kísérletet a Zaccmentő projekt, amely a kávézacc begyűjtésére keres megvalósítható megoldást. De nem kelti-e ezzel azt az illúziót, hogy a jelenlegi életmódunk a hozzá kapcsolódó élvezeti elemekkel fenntartható?”,”shortLead”:”A kávé az egyik legkevésbé fenntartható módon előállítható élelmiszer, a termelésének és fogyasztásának néhány eleme…”,”id”:”20240104_kave_kavezas_kavezacc_ujrahasznositas_alapanyag_kornyezetvedelem_korforgasos_gazdasag_COP28_komposztalas_MATE_fenntarthatosag”,”image”:” január. 04. 13:10″,”title”:”Furfangos magyar megoldással a kávézacc is aranyat érhet”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”88e797a2-78bb-40e4-a44a-51e5ec4c709f”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Ez még a légvédelmi szirénák működésében és a készpénzfelvételben is gondot okozott.”,”shortLead”:”Ez még a légvédelmi szirénák működésében és a készpénzfelvételben is gondot okozott.”,”id”:”20240104_Orosz_hekkerek_benitottak_meg_a_legnagyobb_ukran_tavkozlesi_ceg_rendszeret”,”image”:” január. 04. 12:58″,”title”:”Orosz hekkerek bénították meg a legnagyobb ukrán távközlési cég rendszerét”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”197a414e-440b-4938-b93d-c8b3a6b974e9″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”A változás a szakrendelést nem érinti.”,”shortLead”:”A változás a szakrendelést nem érinti.”,”id”:”20240104_Megszunik_a_fekvobetegellatas_az_oroshazi_korhaz_urologiai_osztalyan”,”image”:” január. 04. 18:32″,”title”:”Megszűnik a fekvőbeteg-ellátás az orosházi kórház urológiai osztályán”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”02946a14-b5fa-4984-9985-09fe22dae15c”,”c_author”:”OTP Bank Nyrt.”,”category”:”brandcontent”,”description”:”A Covid vagy éppen az egekbe szökő infláció az emberek jó részét ösztönözte arra, hogy gondolja újra a pénzügyeit. Legyen szó egy vésztartalékról vagy egy középtávú célról, a megtakarítás biztonságot ad, ugyanakkor nem mindenki tudja, hogyan vágjon bele a spórolásba. Ebben segítünk az alábbi tippekkel. “,”shortLead”:”A Covid vagy éppen az egekbe szökő infláció az emberek jó részét ösztönözte arra, hogy gondolja újra a pénzügyeit…”,”id”:”20231205_Hosszu_tavu_megtakaritas_befektetes_rendszeres_megtakaritas_OTP_Bank”,”image”:” január. 04. 15:30″,”title”:”3 tipp, ha szeretné félretenni a pénzét”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:true,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:true,”c_isbranded”:true,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”45bd4e27-3893-4c83-b35a-a643bb327cc4″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Amerikai nyomásra Kína mégsem kaphatja meg azokat a holland processzorgyártó gépeket, amelyekkel csúcstechnológiás chipeket tudott volna készíteni. Így próbálja az Egyesült Államok megakadályozni a kínai CPU-ipar erőre kapását.”,”shortLead”:”Amerikai nyomásra Kína mégsem kaphatja meg azokat a holland processzorgyártó gépeket, amelyekkel csúcstechnológiás…”,”id”:”20240104_asml_processzorgyarto_gep_chip_kina_egyesult_allamok_technologiai_verseny_embargo_hideghaboru_amerikai_technologia”,”image”:” január. 04. 14:03″,”title”:”Az EU-n belül gáncsolja az USA a kínai processzorgyártást”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 05. 08:56 January 2024. 05. 10:10 Tech

Hydroxychloroquine has dangerous side effects, and it also happens that this drug has been used in people with coronavirus at the expense of other, more effective treatments.

The world can breathe a little, although Covid-19 has not disappeared, but it does not make everyday life miserable. But will he return? And what about the after effects of the disease? In our series of articles, you will find everything you need to know about the coronavirus epidemic.

A total of almost 17,000 people died in six countries in four months during the first wave of Covid after taking the hoped-for miracle drug hydroxychloroquine, according to a recent French-Canadian study. The drug, which is basically used against malaria, was prescribed to some of the patients who were hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus in the first wave of the pandemic, despite the fact that it could not be proven to be effective, quotes the Politico a Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy a recent study published in a trade journal.

Researchers from the Universities of Lyon in France and Quebec in Canada analyzed data from March to July 2020 from France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United States. They found that in this period of barely 4 months, at least 16,990 covid patients died after hydroxychloroquine treatment in the examined countries.

However, the real number could be even higher. Not only because hydroxychloroquine was used in many other countries to treat people infected with the coronavirus, but also because it was still used in the examined countries even after July 2020.

Wow Nature research published in the journal in 2021 showed that the death rate was 11 percent higher in the case of Covid patients treated with hydroxychloroquine. This was partially due to the possible side effects of the drug (for example, heart rhythm disorders), but it may also have played a role in the fact that in some cases hydroxychloroquine was used at the expense of other, more effective remedies.

As we previously reported, Donald Trump, as US president, treated the anti-malaria drug as a panacea during the Covid, despite the recommendation of the US authorities, and took it himself.

In 2020, the Hungarian government banned the export of the same drug from the country citing the coronavirus epidemic.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section, which also reports on scientific discoveries.

We recommend it from the front page

According to the census, there are half a million empty apartments in the country, of which 160,000 are in Budapest. I started researching how half of a Pest district or a third of a well-located settlement could be empty, and the mystery drew me deeper and deeper.