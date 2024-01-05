#Tech #drug #Trump #miracle #drug #caused #death #thousands #coronavirus #patients

Tech: The drug that Trump also took as a miracle drug could have caused the death of many thousands of coronavirus patients

Ehhez az kell, hogy a NASA és az Olasz Űrügynökség is elfogadja a terveket.”,”shortLead”:”A francia Thales Alenia Space tervei szerint a 2030-as években indulhat a Holdra, amely a Holdon dolgozó űrhajósok első…”,”id”:”20240103_nasa_hold_artemis_program_holdbazis_thales_alenia_space_multi_purpose_habitat”,”image”:” január. 03. 14:03″,”title”:”Ilyen hengerekben lakhatnak majd az emberek a Holdon, a NASA is támogatja az ötletet”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”93df86ba-008b-4e38-ace4-0fcdae1fc7dc”,”c_author”:”Mastercard”,”category”:”brandcontent”,”description”:”Egy kis tervezéssel és tudatossággal rohanás, idegeskedés és pazarlás nélkül is meg lehet oldani az ünnepeket. Ha új szokásokat vezetünk be a családba vagy megfogadunk pár ötletet, akkor nemcsak nyugodtabb, de zöldebb is lehet a karácsonyunk. “,”shortLead”:”Egy kis tervezéssel és tudatossággal rohanás, idegeskedés és pazarlás nélkül is meg lehet oldani az ünnepeket. Ha új…”,”id”:”20231214_fenntarthato_karacsony”,”image”:” január. 03. 19:30″,”title”:”Ünnepek idegeskedés és pazarlás nélkül? Lehetséges!”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:true,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:true,”c_isbranded”:true,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”ff41f34c-93ac-4538-972d-ab39de6859b6″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”A temetés pénteken lesz, a párizsi Invalidusok dómja díszudvarában emlékeznek meg a 98 évesen elhunyt politikusról. “,”shortLead”:”A temetés pénteken lesz, a párizsi Invalidusok dómja díszudvarában emlékeznek meg a 98 évesen elhunyt politikusról. “,”id”:”20240104_Macron_Orban_Viktor_Jacques_Delors_temetes”,”image”:” január. 04. 16:26″,”title”:”Macron meghívta, így Orbán Viktor is részt vesz Jacques Delors párizsi temetésén”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”0eba15d7-fd8e-4084-8c64-742ca1b4a625″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kultura”,”description”:”A per előkészítői fázisban van és az eljáró bíró szerint a vádlottnak, Hadi Matarnak joga van megismerni a kézirat tartalmát.”,”shortLead”:”A per előkészítői fázisban van és az eljáró bíró szerint a vádlottnak, Hadi Matarnak joga van megismerni a kézirat…”,”id”:”20240103_Rushdie_memoar_gyilkossagi_kiserlet_targyalas_Matar”,”image”:” január. 03. 16:51″,”title”:”Memoárjai miatt csúszhat Salman Rushdie támadójának tárgyalása”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

Hydroxychloroquine has dangerous side effects, and it also happens that this drug has been used in people with coronavirus at the expense of other, more effective treatments.

The world can breathe a little, although Covid-19 has not disappeared, but it does not make everyday life miserable. But will he return? And what about the after effects of the disease? In our series of articles, you will find everything you need to know about the coronavirus epidemic.

A total of almost 17,000 people died in six countries in four months during the first wave of Covid after taking the hoped-for miracle drug hydroxychloroquine, according to a recent French-Canadian study. The drug, which is basically used against malaria, was prescribed to some of the patients who were hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus in the first wave of the pandemic, despite the fact that it could not be proven to be effective, quotes the Politico a Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy a recent study published in a trade journal.

Researchers from the Universities of Lyon in France and Quebec in Canada analyzed data from March to July 2020 from France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United States. They found that in this period of barely 4 months, at least 16,990 covid patients died after hydroxychloroquine treatment in the examined countries.

However, the real number could be even higher. Not only because hydroxychloroquine was used in many other countries to treat people infected with the coronavirus, but also because it was still used in the examined countries even after July 2020.

Wow Nature research published in the journal in 2021 showed that the death rate was 11 percent higher in the case of Covid patients treated with hydroxychloroquine. This was partially due to the possible side effects of the drug (for example, heart rhythm disorders), but it may also have played a role in the fact that in some cases hydroxychloroquine was used at the expense of other, more effective remedies.

As we previously reported, Donald Trump, as US president, treated the anti-malaria drug as a panacea during the Covid, despite the recommendation of the US authorities, and took it himself.

In 2020, the Hungarian government banned the export of the same drug from the country citing the coronavirus epidemic.

