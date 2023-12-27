Tech: There could be a black hole in the Sun’s core, and that could explain a lot

#Tech #black #hole #Suns #core #explain #lot

Tech: A black hole could be in the core of the Sun and that could explain a lot | hvg.hu

A páratlan lelet a tudósok szerint fontos bizonyítéka az állatok vándorlásának.”,”shortLead”:”Egy tizennégymillió évvel ezelőtt, Kelet-Ázsiában élt ősi rinocéroszfaj megkövesedett maradványait azonosították kínai…”,”id”:”20231226_14_millio_eves_rinocerosz_megkovesedett_maradvanyai_kina_prosantorhinus_yei_sp_nov”,”image”:” december. 26. 12:03″,”title”:”14 000 000 éves maradványokra bukkantak, fontos bizonyítékok lehetnek”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”06ee6571-b9c5-4987-89e3-b9abf1ba15f5″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”A retina alapos vizsgálatával nemcsak azt lehet megmondani, ha valaki autizmusban szenved, hanem azt is, hogy milyen súlyosak a tünetei. Erre képeztek most ki egy mesterséges intelligenciát.”,”shortLead”:”A retina alapos vizsgálatával nemcsak azt lehet megmondani, ha valaki autizmusban szenved, hanem azt is, hogy milyen…”,”id”:”20231225_mesterseges_intelligencia_szem_autizmus_diagnosztizalasa_gyerek_retina”,”image”:” december. 25. 20:03″,”title”:”Csak belenéz az ember szemébe, és 100 százalékban kiszűri az autizmust”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”32899bdb-af92-4eee-b5e2-e012929d94ba”,”c_author”:”Bedő Iván”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Furcsa határterületen mozog Magyarország a világ értéktérképén. Nagyobb összefüggésben pedig azt mutatja az adatsor, hogy sok országban visszatér egy meghaladottnak vélt gondolkodásmód.”,”shortLead”:”Furcsa határterületen mozog Magyarország a világ értéktérképén. Nagyobb összefüggésben pedig azt mutatja az adatsor…”,”id”:”20231226_hvg_vilag_ertekterkepe_magyarorszag_tarsadalom_ertekrendje_world_values_survey_kutatas_valahol_europaban”,”image”:” december. 26. 11:00″,”title”:”Milyen is az a bizonyos magyar gondolkodásmód? Hol helyezhető el a világban?”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”a5f39642-0d3c-4c29-b91d-e4e15a49490b”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Csaknem 1200 kilométeren van árvízvédelmi készültség Magyarországon.”,”shortLead”:”Csaknem 1200 kilométeren van árvízvédelmi készültség Magyarországon.”,”id”:”20231226_Csutortokon_tetozik_a_Duna_Budapestnel”,”image”:” december. 26. 13:09″,”title”:”Csütörtökön tetőzik a Duna Budapestnél”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

2023. december. 27. 08:03

Tech

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics were inspired by a song to see how correct Stephen Hawking’s theory was.

Even scientists are sometimes inspired by the works of science fiction writers, but it is much rarer that a researcher is inspired to work by a band. And that’s exactly what happened to Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics astrophysicist Earl Bellinger, whom Soundgarden Black Hole Sun was inspired by his song.

According to the current state of science, black holes can be created from a star if they are at least 25 times larger than the Sun. Black holes are created during the collapse of a supernova explosion, which then begins to absorb the surrounding material.

Bellinger, along with eight colleagues, began to wonder whether black holes could exist inside a star. More specifically: within average stars such as the Sun. Surprisingly, they came to the answer that yes, they can exist, it turns out The Astrophysical Journal from the scientific journal.

But let’s stop for a moment. Black holes are known to have such strong gravity that even light cannot escape from them, so the results of Bellinger and his team seem illogical, writes the IFLScience.

© EHT Collaboration / Ian Stephens / George Wong

But then there are quasars, star-like radio sources that are thought to contain at their cores a giant source of energy, certainly a supermassive black hole. The theory that there is an ancient black hole in the center of the Sun was already proposed by Stephen Hawking, but Bellinger and his team also began to investigate how stars would develop if the statement were true.

The study is based on the idea that in the first second after the Big Bang, many tiny black holes with masses similar to or less than the Moon were formed. In such a situation, the smallest black holes would evaporate, but the larger, asteroid-sized ones would still exist and drift through the universe.

These ancient black holes may be enough to explain at least some of the dark matter in the universe. Most holes are likely to be around stars, making them hard to spot, but if it drifts into a cloud of gas where star formation is taking place, the black hole can easily find itself in the core.

During the investigation, they concluded that the effect of black holes with a mass smaller than the asteroid Psyche could not be noticed. Although it would consume its surroundings, the area affected would basically be so small that an outside observer wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

However, if the mass of the black hole were greater, it would cause the star to fade slowly, as it would stop the fusion reaction. For this reason, stars of similar age and mass would be brighter if they did not have a black hole.

In the case of the Sun, it was calculated that if it had a black hole three times the mass of Mars, its brightness would have halved in 100 million years. After that, however, it would become much brighter, because instead of nuclear fusion, the accretion disk would continue to feed it, and it would blow up into a red giant before its time. Because of this, it would be easy to detect what is happening.

The researchers believe that it would be worthwhile to further investigate the connection between black holes and stars, because it could help to understand how the universe works.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section, which also reports on scientific discoveries.

