Tech: They ignite Windows’ rockets, switch USB to amazing speed

January 2024. 17. 20:03 Tech

Microsoft is already testing support for the new data transfer standard in the preview version of Windows 11: its theoretical maximum is 80 Gbps, which means a dizzying speed.

It almost seems like an exaggeration: Windows 11 will soon support data transfer speeds of 80 Gbps – it turns out Bleeping Computer from his article.

The standard enabling this was announced by the USB Promoter Group in September 2022, and is often referred to as USB 80Gbps and USB4 Gen4. Of course, all of this does not bring much change to the life of the average home user, but those who use high-performance displays, USB hubs and large hard drives, mostly in industrial environments, will certainly be happy about it.

Of course, the latest operating system and a USB-C connector will not be enough for someone to exploit the standard’s potential: only a few selected devices will support it, and the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series processor family will also be limited. The Razer Blade 18 laptop, for example, meets these requirements, Microsoft writes in a post published on its developer blog.

By the way, the speed of 80 Gbps is double the theoretical maximum of 40 Gbps so far, so the progress will be significant. The feature is still being tested in the preview version of Windows 11 with build number 23615, and it is not known when it will be available in the general version. However, it seems almost certain at the moment that the option will no longer arrive in Windows 10.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section.

