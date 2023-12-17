#Tech #hasnt #talk #version #GTA

Tech: What about PC, why hasn’t there been talk of a PC version of GTA 6 yet? | hvg.hu

Would you like to get the most important news right away?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”cead4189-d8ea-427e-a7c2-82278e3215dc”,”c_author”:”Révész Sándor”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”A Mozart 1791 című lemezen egy legendás hangszer másolata is megszólal.”,”shortLead”:”A Mozart 1791 című lemezen egy legendás hangszer másolata is megszólal.”,”id”:”20231216_mozart_lemez_album_genisson_klarinet_mozart_1791″,”image”:” december. 16. 12:45″,”title”:”Mozart munkásságának kései, különleges darabjait vette lemezre Pierre Génisson francia klarinétművész”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3599100f-e6df-4c75-b63b-41566f7eb1d7″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A tésztát is, a kész süteményt is érdemes pihentetni, csak hidegen díszíthető.”,”shortLead”:”A tésztát is, a kész süteményt is érdemes pihentetni, csak hidegen díszíthető.”,”id”:”20231216_a_legjobb_mezeskalacs”,”image”:” december. 16. 11:45″,”title”:”Ez a trükkje a legfinomabb mézeskalácsnak”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”1eda2d39-7266-451b-ab76-cac6eb47ccff”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu/MTI”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”Öt év hat hónap börtönbüntetést kapott Angelo Becciu bíboros, akit pénzbírságra is ítéltek, valamint örökre eltiltották hivatali hatalma gyakorlásától – jelentette be Giuseppe Pignatone a vatikáni bírói testület elnöke a több száz millió eurós egyházi sikkasztási ügyet lezáró első fokú ítéletet szombaton.”,”shortLead”:”Öt év hat hónap börtönbüntetést kapott Angelo Becciu bíboros, akit pénzbírságra is ítéltek, valamint örökre eltiltották…”,”id”:”20231216_Tobb_szaz_millio_eurot_sikkasztott_mindossze_ot_evet_kapott_a_vatikani_biboros”,”image”:” december. 16. 19:28″,”title”:”Több száz millió eurós sikkasztási ügy főszereplője volt, mindössze öt évet kapott a vatikáni bíboros”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”786f1a3a-5757-4e7b-800a-1e321bf64818″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Több mint egy éve ígéri az Orbán-kormány a pedagógusok béremelését, 2025-re a bruttó 800 ezer forintos átlagot – ha majd jön az EU-s pénz. Ám most, hogy már tényleg jön, jövőre így is csak az enélkül is tervezett 10 százalékos emelés tűnik biztosnak, amit viszont már el is vitt az infláció. Bár eddig azt mondták, kész menetrend van az emelésre, Orbán szerint a parlament csak ezután dönt.”,”shortLead”:”Több mint egy éve ígéri az Orbán-kormány a pedagógusok béremelését, 2025-re a bruttó 800 ezer forintos átlagot – ha…”,”id”:”20231215_pedagogusok_beremeles_europai_unio_tamogatas_oktatas”,”image”:” december. 15. 16:30″,”title”:”Pedagógusbér: hiába jön az uniós pénz, az emelés továbbra is csak ígéret”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”7a13efc1-1f95-4f6c-aaae-1e219f66d5c9″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Kigyulladt egy kutyapanzió csütörtökön Csepelen, a tűz miatt hét kutya halt meg.”,”shortLead”:”Kigyulladt egy kutyapanzió csütörtökön Csepelen, a tűz miatt hét kutya halt meg.”,”id”:”20231215_Kigyulladt_egy_csepeli_kutyamenhely_het_kutya_elpusztult”,”image”:” december. 15. 14:32″,”title”:”Kigyulladt egy csepeli kutyamenhely, hét kutya elpusztult”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”25a1ffd7-3017-48ca-b3ad-8e5b5e125888″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”Orbán Viktor az EU-költségvetés módosítását blokkolta, az Ukrajna tagjelöltté válásáról szóló szavazáson viszont kiment a teremből; a zárolt uniós támogatások egy részét megkaptuk; az EU második legszegényebb állama maradt Magyarország. Ez a hvg.hu heti gazdasági összefoglalója.”,”shortLead”:”Orbán Viktor az EU-költségvetés módosítását blokkolta, az Ukrajna tagjelöltté válásáról szóló szavazáson viszont kiment…”,”id”:”20231217_Es_akkor_Orban_Ukrajna_eu_orosz_klimacsucs_fuvarozo_it”,”image”:” december. 17. 07:00″,”title”:”És akkor Orbán kiment, hogy Ukrajna bejöhessen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”2f4329fe-23b8-4cac-bc01-f13dd1b55894″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”Karácsonyi kiegészítőket bő 3 ezer forintért rendel az átlag Vatera-vásárló, játékokra az átlagos vevő 4 ezer forintot költ.”,”shortLead”:”Karácsonyi kiegészítőket bő 3 ezer forintért rendel az átlag Vatera-vásárló, játékokra az átlagos vevő 4 ezer forintot…”,”id”:”20231215_Helyreallt_a_vilag_rendje_cserepkalyha_helyett_kisauto_az_unnep_trendje”,”image”:” december. 15. 14:19″,”title”:”Helyreállt a világ rendje, cserépkályha helyett kisautó az ünnep trendje”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3b073b42-6545-472f-a17d-a457e68eb38f”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A hírt maga az ír miniszterelnök jelentette be.”,”shortLead”:”A hírt maga az ír miniszterelnök jelentette be.”,”id”:”20231215_mikulas_karacsony_irorszag_leo_varadkar”,”image”:” december. 15. 14:15″,”title”:”A Mikulás hivatalos berepülési engedélyt kapott az ír légtérbe”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

2023. december. 17. 14:03

Tech

There can be several factors behind the fact that the PC version of a game only starts with a slight delay – now the former developer of Rockstar Games, which developed Grand Theft Auto, explains what could be the explanation for the delay.

Rockstar aired the first trailer for GTA 6 in early December. The game will launch in 2025, but the developers have only confirmed that it will be available on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, so far there have been no rumors about the PC version.

For the latter, one of Rockstar’s former developers, Mike York, outlined a possible explanation that sounds quite logical: a game studio should prioritize each platform according to which one has the most potential customers.

According to his words, the PlayStation used to be by far the most popular console, and accordingly Rockstar paid the most attention to it when releasing games – especially in terms of optimization. After that came the Xbox.

As for the PC port, it often takes a bit of a backseat. However, if attention is drawn to it, in some cases it is possible to expand the game with additional elements – because PCs may have more RAM than a console, so in some respects there are more possibilities.

The slippage of the PC version can also be caused by the fact that, while there are only a few versions of consoles on the market, with a given hardware configuration, in the case of PCs, practically an infinite configuration is possible, for which the game must be prepared – the former Rockstar developer quotes the thoughts of the Eurogamer.

All in all, you probably won’t have to give up GTA 6 on PC, but it’s almost certain that it will be available with some delay after the release of the console variants.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section.

We recommend it from the front page

December 2023. 17. 12:30 Zsuzsa Mátraházi hvg360

Carsten L. worked for the German Federal Intelligence Service and secretly handed over top secret information to Moscow already after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. He was arraigned in mid-December. He’s not the first. Deutsche Welle report.