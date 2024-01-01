Tech: With this software, you can store your data on Swiss servers in super secure conditions

#Tech #software #store #data #Swiss #servers #super #secure #conditions

Tech: With this software, you can store your data on Swiss servers under super secure conditions

January 2024. 01. 14:03 Tech

The end-to-end encrypted cloud storage of the Swiss company Proton, which focuses on data protection, can be accessed not only by users of Windows machines, but also by Macs, and there is also an application for all smartphone platforms.

Proton Drive is an end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service (“Swiss vault”) created by the Swiss-based company Proton. Highlighting its headquarters is no accident, as Proton Drive stores its data on Swiss servers, which are protected by one of the strictest data protection laws in the world.

Proton Drive, claims the development company, is a neutral and stable digital storage for files. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, not even Proton, can access users’ files. Files, file and folder names and more are fully encrypted at rest and in transit to the secure cloud. The encryption itself happens automatically and in the background. You don’t need any technical knowledge to use Proton Drive, you don’t need to manage or share public and private keys. You simply need to upload the files, and the system does the rest.

Proton Drive was launched in September last year and continues to expand to various platforms. According to the latest announcement, after Windows, web, iOS and Android, MacOS was the last to be made available, which is an important milestone. Whether one uses Mac, Windows, iPhone or Android, Proton is not tied to any specific hardware or operating system and can seamlessly switch from one platform to another without losing functionality.

The recently introduced macOS app makes it easy to sync files between Mac devices and the cloud, provides offline access, and allows users to free up local storage while maintaining end-to-end encryption and data protection as standard.

Like other Proton Drive apps, the Mac app uses cryptographic signatures to guarantee file authenticity and prevent data tampering. And like all Proton apps, Proton Drive for macOS will be open source and undergo an independent security audit, so anyone can check how the encryption works.

Proton also notes that unlike “Big Tech” companies that offer “free” services while profiting from the user’s data, Proton is truly free. You can support Proton’s mission by upgrading to premium plans to get more storage (more than 1GB) and special features (200GB starts at $5/month). The next step is to sync any folder on your Mac with Proton Drive, a popular feature of the Windows app.

