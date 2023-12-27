#Tech #thought #impossible #Installed #Windows #Mobile #Apple #MacBook #video

Tech: You thought it was impossible? Installed Windows Mobile on an Apple MacBook – Video

Az iraki kormány ellenségesnek nevezte és elítélte a támadást.”,”shortLead”:”Irán támogatását élvező fegyveres csoportok iraki bázisai ellen intézett légicsapásokat az Egyesült Államok hétfőn…”,”id”:”20231226_Iraki_celpontokat_tamadott_az_USA”,”image”:” december. 26. 08:58″,”title”:”Iraki célpontokat támadott az USA”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”734bf50c-75c4-495e-9afc-2e7c895ebc48″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Az izraeli haderő közölte, hogy az elmúlt nap folyamán mintegy 200 Hamász-célpont ellen hajtottak végre támadást földön, vízen és levegőben.”,”shortLead”:”Az izraeli haderő közölte, hogy az elmúlt nap folyamán mintegy 200 Hamász-célpont ellen hajtottak végre támadást…”,”id”:”20231227_IDF_Gazavaros_eszak_harcok_Hamasz”,”image”:” december. 27. 09:41″,”title”:”IDF: A csapatok még mindig Észak-Gázában küzdenek a Hamász fegyveresei ellen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”bbe41491-ba93-4c98-907a-efe1c532c02f”,”c_author”:”Szabó Márta”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Hatalmas vagyonon osztozhatnak Silvio Berlusconi örökösei, a jelek szerint teljes egyetértésben. Az üzleti érdekeltségek egyelőre a család kezében maradnak, a különleges ingatlanokra azonban már keresik a vevőket.”,”shortLead”:”Hatalmas vagyonon osztozhatnak Silvio Berlusconi örökösei, a jelek szerint teljes egyetértésben. Az üzleti…”,”id”:”20231226_hvg__silvio_berlusconi_hagyateka__fininvest__elado_azingatlan__csaladban_marad”,”image”:” december. 26. 17:00″,”title”:”Gagyi festmények, pompás villák és értékes médiacégek is maradtak Berlusconi örököseinek”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”b99591ee-7533-41a5-80ca-a0c76f75385c”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Bill Granger séf 54 éves volt.”,”shortLead”:”Bill Granger séf 54 éves volt.”,”id”:”20231227_meghalt_Bill_Granger”,”image”:” december. 27. 11:31″,”title”:”Meghalt az ember, aki híressé tette az avokádós pirítóst”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”eb7f4080-7fbb-4a56-8221-9d9a6e390a48″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A téli szabályozási szintet, sőt már az attól való maximális eltérési lehetőség mértékét is átlépte a tó vízszintje.”,”shortLead”:”A téli szabályozási szintet, sőt már az attól való maximális eltérési lehetőség mértékét is átlépte a tó vízszintje.”,”id”:”20231225_Folyamatosan_no_a_Balaton_vizszintje_arviz_vizallas”,”image”:” december. 25. 17:55″,”title”:”Folyamatosan nő a Balaton vízszintje, már a nyári szabályozás szintjét is átlépte”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”e0134e27-5001-47ed-b8c2-e58cd8bacc47″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Egy lelkes youtuber installálta a Windows Mobile-t egy Apple MacBookra, az eredmény pedig, hogy meglepően jól fut a rendszer a laptopon. Használni persze nem lehet semmire, de érdekes látványt nyújt a lehetetlennek tűnő párosítás.”,”shortLead”:”Egy lelkes youtuber installálta a Windows Mobile-t egy Apple MacBookra, az eredmény pedig, hogy meglepően jól fut…”,”id”:”20231226_apple_macbook_microsoft_windows_10_mobile_phone_mobil_operacios_rendszer_telepitese_youtube”,”image”:” december. 26. 11:03″,”title”:”Azt hitte, lehetetlen? Telepítették a Windows Mobile-t egy Apple MacBookra – videó”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

2023. december. 26. 11:03

Tech

An enthusiastic YouTuber installed Windows Mobile on an Apple MacBook, and the result is that the system runs surprisingly well on the laptop. Of course, you can’t use it for anything, but the seemingly impossible pairing provides an interesting sight.

Sometimes avid hobbyists install impossible software on impossible hardware. A well-known example of this is Doom, which has been on everything from pregnancy tests to million HUF lawnmowers. Now another interesting pairing has come to light: the successful Windows Phone (more precisely: Windows 10 Mobile) has been installed on a MacBook. The most unusual thing about this is not that the Apple device runs one of Microsoft’s operating systems, but that a mobile operating system runs on the notebook.

At the beginning of 2010, Microsoft tried to gain a foothold in the smartphone market: first they teamed up with Nokia, which was already struggling at the time, and then they bought the mobile business of the Finnish company to sell their Windows Phone-based Lumia series smartphones under their own brand.

However, despite all efforts, the system – and with it the Lumia series – failed, and in 2019, Microsoft threw up the last bit of dirt on the grave of Windows-based mobile phones.

However, many of the former users fondly remember the devices and the tiled operating system running on them – among them is probably “Martin” behind the Nobel Tech YouTube channel, who also implemented the already mentioned strange pairing.

In the released video – to which the Windows Central noticed – you can see the YouTuber start the unknown type (but certainly older) MacBook, select Windows Phone from the Bootcamp menu, and then load the mobile operating system. What is especially unusual is that the mobile system can adapt particularly well to the widescreen display.

Details, such as how to install Windows 10 Mobile on a MacBook, and how to obtain such an installation kit in general, are unfortunately unknown. It is perhaps not surprising that many functions do not work, including Wi-Fi, for example – only the keyboard and mouse input work properly.

Of course, all of this is just an interesting experiment, in practice it wouldn’t make much sense to install an operating system intended for mobile devices, which is also inoperable, on a laptop.

