Technologies catapult Wall Street. Nasdaq 100 at historic highs – Stock Exchange

#Technologies #catapult #Wall #Street #Nasdaq #historic #highs #Stock #Exchange

North American stock markets closed in the green, driven by a good performance by technology stocks. The optimism surrounding these companies gained the upper hand, at a time when investors readjusted their positions regarding the “timing” in which the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin to lower interest rates.

Although the number of new claims for unemployment benefits in the US fell to the lowest level in more than a year, signaling that the labor market remains robust and giving the Fed room to keep interest rates at high levels for longer, the Investors maintained their appetite for risky assets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.88% to 4,780.94 points, the industrial Dow Jones rose 0.54% to 37,468.61 points and the technological Nasdaq Composite added 1.35% to 15,055.65 points. The more restricted Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.47% to 16,982.29 points, having reached a new all-time high.

Among the main movements, Apple gained 3.26% to $188.63, on the day it saw Bank of America raise its recommendation from “neutral” to “buy”.

Chip manufacturer TSMC recorded a rise of 9.79% to $113.03, on the day it announced that it expects revenue growth of 25% this year due to strong demand for artificial intelligence semiconductors.

By extension, other listed companies in the sector also increased in value. Nvidia added 1.88% to $571.07, Intel gained 1.48% to $46.74 and AMD advanced 1.56% to $162.67.

In the green, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta also closed, all with an increase of more than 1%. Of the magnificent seven, only Tesla closed in the red, with losses of 1.7% to $211.88.

Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda, said, in statements to Bloomberg, that there is clearly a desperation among investors “to cling to the optimism that allowed strong growth at the end of 2023”, referring to the prospects that the central bank should start to lower interest rates in the first quarter, more specifically in March. But contrary to what happened at the time, he warns, the economic data appears to be robust.