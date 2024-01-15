Technology intelligence operators for the Technology Intelligence Section in Stockholm

#Technology #intelligence #operators #Technology #Intelligence #Section #Stockholm

Are you ready for a bigger task? The Technical Intelligence Section is now looking for technical intelligence operators for interception teams who will work with covert means of coercion in order to combat serious crime.

Organisation



Police region Stockholm

Municipality



Stockholm

County



Stockholm County

Announced



January 15, 2024

Apply by



January 24, 2024

Reference number



A007.599/2024

Job description

The Technology Intelligence Section is one of twelve sections at the regional Investigation Unit. The section’s main mission is to be responsible for the region’s covert means of coercion (HTM) and special intelligence technology. The section is divided into six groups with different orientations.

Job description

As a technology intelligence operator at the wiretapping group, you will mainly work with the acquisition and processing of information and material from covert means of coercion, primarily covert telephone tapping and covert room tapping, but also other existing covert means of coercion. The work is primarily minute operative but also forward-looking. The basic task consists of systematically managing the daily flow of information in various cases. This means receiving, assessing and registering information and sharing it with our clients (intelligence leaders and investigation leaders) both in real time and afterwards. We see a future where we work more team-based both internally in the section but also in cooperation with our clients.

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who:

Has Swedish citizenship

Is a police officer according to the Police Ordinance or has an academic degree or other documented experience that the employer deems relevant in relation to the assignment

Has documented good computer skills and the ability to get used to new IT systems

Have a very good ability to express yourself in Swedish in speech and writing

It is advantageous if you also have:

Experience in investigative, reconnaissance or intelligence activities

Experience of change work, e.g. from work within development projects

Language skills in addition to Swedish and English

Driving licence B

Contact persons

If you have questions about the assignment, please contact recruiting managers: Lara 0730 767590 or Niclas 0708 951112

If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, contact the responsible HR consultant: Martin Axelsson, [email protected] or Jill Eriksson, [email protected]

Union representatives

SACO, Police Union, Fackförbundet ST, SEKO The police can be reached via the police switchboard tel: 114 14

Other information

Form of employment: Permanent employment with trial employment of six months

Place of work: Preferably Kungsholmen

Working hours: Technology intelligence operators in the interception operations work in shifts every day of the year, normally at 07.00-24.00 with different work shifts. Working hours are arranged through period planning. Preparedness occurs between midnight and 07.00 and until 08.00 on weekends.

Access: By agreement

Function: Operator technology reconnaissance

In your CV and personal letter, we would like you to describe how you meet the requested qualifications and credentials linked to the current recruitment. You can see the complete requirements profile in the job advertisement, please note that any requirements must be met at the time of application. The information you provide in connection with your application can be used to contact you, receive information and invitations as well as any employment documents.

We also want to inform you that the Police Authority uses selection questions as a first step in the selection work. You may therefore have to answer a number of selection questions based on the current requirement profile for the role you have applied for. We encourage truthful answers to the selection questions.

In this recruitment, tests and work samples may also appear as part of the selection.

Welcome with your application in the form of a CV and personal letter via e-mail to [email protected] no later than January 24, 2024. Applications for this position will only be received via the email address specified in the advertisement. Mark your application with reference number A007.599/2024 in the subject line of the email.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

We place high demands on our employees’ security and privacy awareness. A security check with a register check according to the Security Protection Act (2018:585) is carried out before a decision on employment is made. With employment comes an obligation to be deployed. Read more about military deployment and security clearance under and

The police authority will process your personal data in accordance with the rules of the EU data protection regulation (2016/679) and other applicable data protection regulations. You can read more about our handling of personal data at

Your application is a public document according to the principle of publicity.

The police authority

The Swedish Police Agency is Sweden’s largest authority. We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development. Please read about our benefits as an employee of the police at

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at www.polisen.se

A warm welcome with your application!