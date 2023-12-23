Technology products under warranty, do you have to keep the receipt? Here’s how things really are

#Technology #products #warranty #receipt #Heres

For years we have been told that the receipt is the only way to take advantage of the warranty on an electronic product, but in reality this is not really the case.

When purchasing a technological product, a two-year warranty is offered. In this period of time, the product is protected in case of malfunction, that is, for unavoidable causes for which the consumer is not at fault.

Discolored or lost receipt: how to obtain warranty assistance for an electronic product – ilciriaco.it

In this regard, we are asked by the trader himself Carefully keep the receipt to show if the product does not work. In the presence of a lack of conformity, the consumer has the right to have the defective goods repaired or replaced by the seller without any charge.

The guarantee is provided for by the Consumer Code (articles 128 et seq.) and serves as protection for the consumer in the event of defective purchases. The consumer’s obligation is to keep the tax receipt, in order to certify the purchase of the product and therefore receive assistance. However, it can happen that in two years the receipt loses its color, which is why it is good practice to make a photocopy of the receipt so as not to run into unpleasant situations.

E if the receipt is accidentally lost? In this case the seller or clerk could refuse the exchange. However, in this case there is another way to guarantee proof of purchase.

Technological product guarantee: in these cases a receipt is not needed

At this point the clarification is necessary: ​​storing the receipt correctly is important to avoid running into any problems with the guarantee, but in the event that this is lost or is illegible, the law still allows you to use the guarantee, but only in certain cases.

Lost receipt: to take advantage of the guarantee you must prove the purchase – ilciriaco.it

Even without a receipt the legal guarantee operates provided that the customer can prove that he bought in a specific store on the pre-established date. In light of this, if the consumer had purchased by credit card, the payment receipt may be sufficient to guarantee the purchase. Obviously the price of the product must correspond to be validated by the shopkeeper and he is required to carry out any necessary checks.

Although the law is clear on the issue, traders are usually not informed of this possibility, so much so that they do not in turn indicate to customers that they are purchasing a product under warranty. In conclusion, it is good practice to keep the receipt or receipt, but in the event of loss or damage, the customer can guarantee the purchase with the credit card payment receipt.

In purchases not exceeding 12 months, the shop can trace the purchase with POS via the database, while on some websites of the large chains there are special sections where it is possible to forward the transaction receipt from Home Banking to trace the purchase.