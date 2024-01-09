Techs push Wall Street to gains. Nvidia at historic highs – Stock Exchange

#Techs #push #Wall #Street #gains #Nvidia #historic #highs #Stock #Exchange

Techs push Wall Street to gains. Nvidia at historic highs

The main indices on the other side of the Atlantic ended the session on a high, with technology ones recording the biggest gains, with the return of bargain shoppers who took advantage of cheaper valuations.

The main indices on Wall Street ended higher, in a session that was led by technology. Investors await the release of inflation data in the United States for December, on Thursday, as well as the 2023 results of some of the country’s largest banks, on Friday.

The Dow Jones advanced 0.58% to 37,683.01 points. The S&P 500 added 1.41%, to 4,763.54 points, and the technological Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2% to 14,843.77 points.

The three indices last week interrupted nine weeks of consecutive gains.

Supporting the Nasdaq’s rise were bargain buyers, who led Nvidia to rise 6.43% to historic highs. Among other heavyweights, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped 5.48%, Amazon gained 2.66% and Apple rose 2.42%, after the brand announced that it will launch in the USA on February 2 , the Vision Pro virtual reality glasses, with pre-sales starting from January 19th.

On the negative side were listed companies in the energy sector, which were penalized by a sharp drop in oil prices of more than 4%, after Saudi Arabia announced that it would lower the prices of crude produced in the region for the Asian market.

Preventing further gains in the Dow Jones was Boeing, which lost 8.03% to $227.06, after the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily prevented several 737 MAX 9 planes from flying because they were connected. to an accident on an Alaska Airlines aircraft.

Investors were also evaluating comments from Atlanta Fed Governor Raphael Bostic, who argued that with inflation still above the 2% set by the Fed, his position is for the central bank to keep interest rates high.