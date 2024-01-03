Teenage Demon Record 2/Tobacco, alcohol, drugs, money and erotic TikTok to show off wealth and become a gangster recruitment advertisement | Society | CTWANT

#Teenage #Demon #Record #2Tobacco #alcohol #drugs #money #erotic #TikTok #show #wealth #gangster #recruitment #advertisement #Society #CTWANT

The gangs look for young people who are “daring, easy to use and punished lightly”, and immature children become the gangs’ “biting disposable chopsticks”. (Illustration/Screen flip)

The school massacre in New Taipei City caused public uproar, and the suspect was closely associated with the Tiandao League. Many representatives pointed out that the gang’s entry into the campus was the main cause of the tragedy. It is understood that gangs have taken advantage of the “high quality and low price” characteristics of teenagers and have deliberately approached students in recent years, treating immature children as “biting disposable chopsticks” and even shooting videos showing off their wealth on Douyin as “recruitment advertisements”. Yang Pengyuan, a middle school teacher, suggested that educational institutions should “be as high as the devil and as high as the road” and create more innovative teaching materials to remind students of the consequences of committing crimes.

“In addition to switchblade knives, I have also seen swing sticks, butterfly knives and electric shock batons in children’s schoolbags. I was almost stabbed by a flying knife in the middle of class.” Yang Pengyuan mentioned that nowadays, with the development of online shopping, students “buy everything.” “, and the teacher’s right to education has been deprived of by laws and regulations, and the only two punishment methods left are “standing for reflection” and “temporary custody”. Demerits have no deterrent effect, and have even become a symbol of the students’ “big tail” ‘s mark.

Middle school teacher Yang Pengyuan pointed out that he was almost hit by a throwing knife thrown by a student during class. (Photo/Photo by Huang Pengjie)

Short videos have also become a driving force for gangs to enter campuses. Yang Pengyuan said that now that technology is developed and information is fast, almost every student has his or her own mobile phone. In the past, gangs had to go to billiard halls, Internet cafes or temple fairs to get close to children. Nowadays, more Add an “online enrollment” option, use colorful editing effects to create sound and light effects, or provide job opportunities to attract students.

“‘Big Brother’ spends about 20,000 to 300,000 yuan a month to raise dozens of younger brothers. On average, you can buy the ‘loyalty’ of a silly kid for less than 10,000 yuan.” Aguo (pseudonym), an informed operator, revealed, Children who have gone astray have good and bad family backgrounds. The common point is that the family is dysfunctional and they want to “move out” because they are not emotionally harmonious with their family members. Gangsters often create the illusion of a big family, where many students find a sense of belonging and become more trapped. The deeper.

Ah Guo mentioned that young children are simple-minded. Gangsters only need to provide them with cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs, and occasionally take them to sensual places to “see the world” and even arrange for female escorts to accompany them. The gangs seem to have no regard for these. The students are “loved and loved”, but in fact, they are allowed to develop the bad habit of eating, drinking, prostitution, gambling and drugs every night, and then the deeper they fall into, the better they can handle it.

Gangsters also have their own “training process”. They often use a daily salary of 3,000 yuan as a temptation to let young people withdraw money to become drivers to “test the water temperature”. If they perform well, they will gradually rise in the gang, eating, drinking and having fun every day. The “remuneration” will also increase with the tide. When the gangs really compete, they will be pushed out to charge into the battle.

In recent years, juvenile crimes have emerged one after another. In Kaohsiung City, a gang war broke out in October 2023, and juveniles were instigated to shoot. (Picture/Screen flip)

What’s even more disgusting is that gangsters will brainwash children with their own values, convincing them that the number of times they enter and leave the police station can become a status symbol, and being on the news can also make their “fame” known to the world. Students are hot-blooded and ignorant of the world. Under the guidance of big brothers, we go further and further into the wrong direction, and we often wake up only when it is irreversible.

Yang Pengyuan suggested that now that gangs are pervasively infiltrating campuses, educational institutions should use more innovative teaching materials to guide students. Instead of using Juguang Garden-level videos to teach children to obey the law, they should also use short videos to penetrate into the lives of young people. , let them know that taking the right path is the real “handsome”. Some teachers also suggested starting from the source, hoping that the police will crack down on gangs so that gangs will no longer get involved with young people who have no experience in the world.