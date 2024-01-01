Teenage sensation Littler already in the semi-finals of the Darts World Cup

#Teenage #sensation #Littler #semifinals #Darts #World #Cup

The run of teenagers Luke Littler at the Darts World Championship in London continues. On New Year’s Day, the 16-year-old Englishman won 5-1 over the Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan into the semi-finals. There it gets “The Nuke” with the English former world champion Rob Cross to do, who previously had a memorable match against his compatriot Chris Dobey won 5:4. The 33-year-old Cross won despite being 0-4 behind.

Dobey defeated defending champion Michael Smith from England 4-0 in the round of 16. The round of the last eight ended with a serious disappointment. World Cup debutant Littler, however, remained unimpressed on the biggest darts stage at Alexandra Palace. He has only given up four sets in all five of his World Cup games so far. The successes over Christian Kist (3:0), Andrew Gilding (3:1), Matt Campbell (4:1), Raymond van Barneveld (4:1) and now against veteran Dolan were all confident.

In the world rankings, Littler has already moved into the top 50. With a world title worth 500,000 pounds (almost 600,000 euros), the young Englishman would even make it into the top ten.

Top favorite Michael van Gerwen, however, surprisingly failed. The Dutchman had to completely unexpectedly admit defeat to English outsider Scott Williams 3:5 in the quarter-finals and will therefore not win the World Cup title for the fifth year in a row. “Mighty Mike”, as van Gerwen is called, had previously walked through the tournament and won eleven out of eleven possible sets in his first three games. Williams will face Luke Humphries, who beat fellow Englishman Dave Chisnall 5-1, in the semi-finals.

Also Read:  Padres would approach a pact with left-hander Yuki Matsui

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A 4-year-old girl and her father made an amazing discovery
A 4-year-old girl and her father made an amazing discovery
Posted on
An American company defrauded Europe with natural gas supplies
An American company defrauded Europe with natural gas supplies
Posted on
Space Dictionary ~ E – Space
Space Dictionary ~ E – Space
Posted on
Green Day adapts lyrics to lash out at Donald Trump and his supporters | Stars
Green Day adapts lyrics to lash out at Donald Trump and his supporters | Stars
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News