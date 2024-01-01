Teenage sensation Littler already in the semi-finals of the Darts World Cup

#Teenage #sensation #Littler #semifinals #Darts #World #Cup

The run of teenagers Luke Littler at the Darts World Championship in London continues. On New Year’s Day, the 16-year-old Englishman won 5-1 over the Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan into the semi-finals. There it gets “The Nuke” with the English former world champion Rob Cross to do, who previously had a memorable match against his compatriot Chris Dobey won 5:4. The 33-year-old Cross won despite being 0-4 behind.

Dobey defeated defending champion Michael Smith from England 4-0 in the round of 16. The round of the last eight ended with a serious disappointment. World Cup debutant Littler, however, remained unimpressed on the biggest darts stage at Alexandra Palace. He has only given up four sets in all five of his World Cup games so far. The successes over Christian Kist (3:0), Andrew Gilding (3:1), Matt Campbell (4:1), Raymond van Barneveld (4:1) and now against veteran Dolan were all confident.

In the world rankings, Littler has already moved into the top 50. With a world title worth 500,000 pounds (almost 600,000 euros), the young Englishman would even make it into the top ten.

Top favorite Michael van Gerwen, however, surprisingly failed. The Dutchman had to completely unexpectedly admit defeat to English outsider Scott Williams 3:5 in the quarter-finals and will therefore not win the World Cup title for the fifth year in a row. “Mighty Mike”, as van Gerwen is called, had previously walked through the tournament and won eleven out of eleven possible sets in his first three games. Williams will face Luke Humphries, who beat fellow Englishman Dave Chisnall 5-1, in the semi-finals.