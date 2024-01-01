Teenager in critical condition after ATV accident

#Teenager #critical #condition #ATV #accident

A 14-year-old teenager was fighting for his life on Sunday after swerving at the controls of an all-terrain vehicle in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in Lanaudière.

According to the first information available, the accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the corner of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci and des Viornes roads.

Following the swerve, the teenager suffered very serious injuries which raised fears for his life, said Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The young man was alone on his ATV when he lost control, possibly due to speed. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the spokeswoman said.

An investigation was opened by the SQ to clarify the exact circumstances leading to this tragedy on New Year’s Eve.