Tekken 8 leaves a solid first impression

#Tekken #leaves #solid #impression

2023 was a good gaming year. Fantastic even for gaming fighters. After a new Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, it’s almost Tekken’s turn to kick off the new year. We spent a day working with Tekken 8 and it leaves a pretty strong impression.

Don’t forget Tekken

It’s a miracle that we haven’t smashed our virtual knuckles to a pulp yet this year. Both the new Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat scored well and both focused on extra (a lot of) content. While Street Fighter took a fun approach with a somewhat eccentric open world mode, the guys from Mortal Kombat took out the dice and dropped a board game-like Conquest mode. Not bad at all.

Bandai Namco also follows this trend and provides the new Tekken with a lot of meat on the bones. In addition to an extensive fighting roster with 36 characters and a renewed fighting system that mainly encourages an aggressive approach, Tekken 8 also serves a Story Mode equivalent to that of competitor Mortal Kombat 1. At least, in terms of production values ​​and Hollywood content.

Devilish drama

No hectoliters of blood or decapitated sci-fi ninjas here, but a continuation of the troubled Mishima family saga that starts with an impressive fight on Times Square. Bandai Namco has clearly invested heavily in direction and storytelling. Where the story mode in predecessor Tekken 7 was nothing more than fights stitched together with some plastic cutscenes, here we see a cinematic adventure with different storylines and above all: incredibly impressive visuals. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

Although of course it remains true to its Japanese roots through and through. Devil Kazuya (the devil-turned-father of Jin, son of OG Heihachi) has settled on Earth and wants to destroy humanity. To keep it somewhat entertaining, he calls on all fighting champions in the world to participate in his world tournament. Whoever wins shares power with him. The result is an over-the-top version of Kickboxer in which a patchwork of nationalities enters the ultimate clash of fighting styles. You fly around the world and stop in Italy, France, Japan and other locations to meet the local fist champions.

The leading role? That is reserved for Jin Kazama, son of the devil and one of the American emissaries for the world tournament, who fails to unleash his own inner devil powers at the right time. Expect a family drama that is as international as it is personal, with blood and glitter flying off your screen. Oh yes, and also unexpected Quick Time Events during cutscenes. A warned Tekken 8 player is worth two.

Feel the heat

The fighting itself? That feels fast and very familiar. Unlike Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Tekken is the only real 3D fighter where you can take side steps and thus avoid attacks or perform surprise attacks. And we missed that.

This time the fighting is more based on the attack: the new Heat system ensures that blocking playmakers are punished. For example, you can activate the Heat mode, after which your attacks will be more powerful for 10 seconds and will break through the defense. Sounds simple, but its effect is food for combat veterans. You can activate that system in all kinds of ways, including by using specific combos. Or perform certain power moves such as the Heat Smash. Looks very spectacular, but they drain your Heat meter instantly.

The receiving party has just as many options to counter incoming Heat attacks and start its own Heat session. Result: fights full of power moves and lots of cinematic spectacle. And the return of Rage Art super moves helps with that too. If your energy meter slides below the quarter, you can perform a devastating Rage Art and thus (hopefully) turn the tide.

Arcade Quest Mode

We were also allowed to test Tekken 8 during our afternoon: the new Arcade Quest. The purpose of this mode: to get acquainted with Japanese arcade culture, where you first create a cute avatar and then visit all kinds of arcades to chat with other visitors, play Tekken and climb higher in fighting rank.

What looks like a cute Japanese snack soon turns out to be a devilishly addictive calf-biter that – we can already predict it – will consume much of our free time. It is also the best place to hone your fighting skills. For example, the stronger arcade players are AI Ghosts of real pro players and other online players.

It reminds us of the Kumite Mode from Virtua Fighter, where you can also experience arcade culture. And that also includes extensive customization. Winning matches not only earn money and titles, but also items for your avatar or for Tekken characters. Our fat Paul soon got his old-school haircut back and a less fattening kimono. Quest Mode seems to be our guilty pleasure of 2024.

Also for newcomers

Bandai Namco has also looked at the competition and introduces Special Style, a control that allows you to perform the most insane combos with just a few presses. Not our thing, although we are of course not the target group. It’s an attempt to make fighting games more accessible to the younger generations. Or for players who don’t feel like delving into the combat system. No, just give us the old-fashioned controls. And Tekken Ball. Lots of Tekken Ball.

We are very pleased with this: because we often fall into the same combos and tactics, you can also compete against an AI Ghost of yourself. There’s no better way to improve your fighting style than a mirror version of yourself. Or an AI opponent who has selected the game to make mincemeat of your fighting behavior. After which the house will give you customized tips through some humiliating matches to increase your chances of success.

That we will hold our own on January 26, just like Tekken 8, that much is certain.