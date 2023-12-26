Télapó Tapló from Thuringia drunkenly crashed his car into a house while delivering gifts

#Télapó #Tapló #Thuringia #drunkenly #crashed #car #house #delivering #gifts

A man dressed as Santa drove so drunk in an East German town that he crashed into a house wall. He told the police he was trying to deliver gifts to his destination – his driver’s license was affected by the adventure.

Santa Claus, who had slipped, was driving on a central street in Mühlhausen with a population of about 36,000 when he lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into the facade of a house and a parked car, the police of nearby Nordhausen wrote in a press release.

“The facade of the house was seriously damaged, but the Christmas presents from ‘Santa Claus’ were not damaged,” they said. A passer-by who witnessed the accident informed the police. “During the subsequent road checks, it became clear that ‘Mikulás’ was completely unfit to drive, so they did not allow him to continue and took a blood sample from him,” wrote the police.

The announcement did not specify how drunk Santa Claus was, but his driver’s license was confiscated because of the incident. However, the man told police he would deliver the gifts the next day – hopefully on foot or with the help of others.

