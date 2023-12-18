Telecom Italia TIM, the increase exceeds 4%

#Telecom #Italia #TIM #increase #exceeds

Telecom Italia TIM confirms itself at the highs of the day. The title will be released at 4.20pm earned 4.06% at 0.2797 euros, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 0.2695 euros and a maximum of 0.28 euros.

The telephone company announced that it had received notification of an ordinary summons from Vivendi, in which the legitimacy of the board resolution taken by the company on 5 November 2023, which approved the sale of the so-called NetCo, was contested. Telecom Italia TIM clarified that Vivendi has not formulated any precautionary request, nor has it asked to urgently inhibit the execution of the resolution and the consequent negotiating acts. The telephone company reiterated that the activities envisaged by the agreements with KKR aimed at closing the operation will therefore continue, as expected, without delays or interruptions.

