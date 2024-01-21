Telecommunications contract. What can I do to pay less?

#Telecommunications #contract #pay

There are several operators that will increase the prices of their services, in line with last year’s inflation rate. After all, what can you do to pay less? There are some tips you can follow, according to DECO PROteste.

1. Negotiate with operator

“There are those who are satisfied with the operator but want to change the tariff. Without loyalty or with the tariff bundled with other services, they will have to negotiate with the operator what can be changed, to reduce the monthly fee.”

2. Analyze other proposals

“Be sure to analyze the competition’s proposals. Compare the offers in the DECO PROteste simulator. If you find what you want at a price lower than that proposed by your operator, start by negotiating with them. Before submitting the proposal, make sure you that you get a service suited to your use, especially if it involves your cell phone.”

3. Change mobile tariff? Attention

“If you change your mobile tariff, the change is only free the first time. Carefully analyze your usual consumption of calls, text messages and data to make sure you choose a tariff that is compatible with your usual or intended usage.

As a general rule, switching from one prepaid tariff to another is simple and quick: simply access the customer area of ​​the operator’s portal or call customer support (paid call). To switch to postpaid, you will have to fill out a membership form in a store or on the company portal.

Before changing your cell phone to another operator or adding it to other services, check that the device is unlocked. Otherwise, you may have to pay for unlocking to be able to use another company’s card.”

4. Make sure you have all the information

“If you signed a telecommunications contract remotely, that is, by telephone, internet or through a sales representative who came to your home, make sure that the operator provided you with all the mandatory information. This information must include, at least, the characteristics of the service, prices, company contacts, loyalty, the conditions for possible early cancellation and the right to free resolution.”

