Telepass, uncharged trips change everything: you absolutely need to know

Telepass is used by many commuters and workers who often travel on the motorway – autoruote4x4.com

Millions of motorists use Telepass services every day: charging for trips, however, works in a slightly more complex way. In fact, when you want to retrace the history of your trips and payments, there are some particular operations that you need to carry out. Let’s find out together how the debit works and how to recover payments.

Over the years, technology has come to create some incredible convenience tools in our daily use. For example, nowadays it doesn’t take much to read the news or communicate with our loved ones, all thanks to smartphones that we have in our pockets. But applications have a potentially infinite dimension. Only this year did we discover the huge ones potential of artificial intelligencewhich however have yet to be revealed.

Anyway, technology has also led to deal with institutions and payments much quicker and more conveniently. The digital world has made some demands of banking institutions its own, for example, guaranteeing the possibility of use Internet banking services. In this way it becomes immediate to carry out operations on your account. Among these, there is also the possibility of associate a Telepass with it.

This tool is really about superlative comfort when it comes to driving on the highway. Going to the toll booth and not having to stop, in fact, is something incredibly positive for any motorist. However, we need to know something more recover the history of their movements.

Recover trips not charged on Telepass: here’s how to do it

The Telepass device that we have in the car it rings twice every time we approach the toll booth. In this way we guaranteed exit (entry) from the highway quickly. For many drivers, especially for those who work in the transport sector, there is something more to know. The Telepass system, in fact, does not immediately record the expenses made, but charges generally occur on a quarterly basis.

The charging system does not record every movement immediately – autoruote4x4.com

From this point of view, to recover your spending history over the last 24 months there are two alternatives. The first is that of contact the official website of Telepass, where you can access using the credentials obtained during the registration phase registration at one of the Punto Blu. The second, however, requires using the official app which can be downloaded to both devices and systems Androidboth on those that carry an operating system iOS.

