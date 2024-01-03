Telepizza “shrinks” in Latin America and focuses on Portugal, Spain and Ireland

The group is closing stores in Latin America, “shrinking” its size by half. The objective is to focus on operations in Portugal, Spain and Ireland, in an attempt to recover profitability.

Telepizza is closing stores in Latin America, “shrinking” its size by half. The objective is to recover its profitability, focusing on its operations in Portugal, Spain and Ireland, according to the Spanish newspaper “Cinco Días” this Wednesday.

According to the publication, Telepizza closed 170 stores in Guatemala and El Salvador and will not stop there. It is also looking for a buyer for another 600 stores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Telepizza, which had a network of 2,368 establishments worldwide in 2o22, reduced this number to 2,180 last year. At the end of this process, there should be only 1,200 stores. After leaving Latin America, the group will focus on Portugal, Spain and Ireland to recover profitability, writes “Cinco Días”.

According to estimates on the table, Telepizza expects to achieve sales of 721 million this year, practically half of the 1,377 million estimated for the 2023 financial year.

The group closed the first half of last year with losses of 44.6 million euros, worsening the numbers compared to losses of 28.8 million euros in the same period last year.

