Telerehabilitation, does digital physiotherapy work?

Telerehabilitation is a modality of telemedicine that is increasingly used in physical therapy to treat injuries. With just a mobile device, the patient can practice specific exercises and movements that will be evaluated by one of these tools.

The telemedicine has come to stay. In recent years, and especially as a result of the pandemic, technological advances have allowed online consultations to grow significantly in all specialties, including physiotherapy.

In this video, our physiotherapist Alberto Camacho (@clinica_cales_mostoles) Explain the benefits of telerehabilitation. “Thanks to platforms that are already being created at a biometric level and that measure different points on the body, physiotherapy is making great progress in this sense,” she says.

Camacho details how one of these tools works, which basically consists of detecting different areas of the body through a mobile device and evaluating, among other parameters, range of motion or speed of execution. To do this, the patient must make specific movements requested by the application.

As the physiotherapist states, these exercises are very useful for long-term injuries or, for example, as treatment for a hip replacement.

