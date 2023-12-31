Telescope launched from South Pole will map stardust

#Telescope #launched #South #Pole #map #stardust

The American space agency NASA has launched a telescope not with a rocket, but with a balloon. The instrument is used to conduct research into stardust.

These are clouds of gas and dust from which new stars are formed. And the waste from dying stars also ends up here again. Scientists want to better understand this cycle.

Telescope Gusto, short for Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopic Terahertz Observatory, was launched from an ice shelf on the edge of Antarctica and will soon float in circles at an altitude of about 36 kilometers. There are various components on board, such as a detector, that were made in the Netherlands by SRON, the Netherlands Institute for Space Research, and TU Delft.

Summer at the South Pole

José Silva from SRON and an international group of colleagues have been at McMurdo Station since November, an American base on the edge of Antarctica where about a thousand people work. “In the beginning it was minus 10 to minus 15 degrees Celsius, but sometimes it felt like minus 30 degrees,” says Silva. “But it is summer at the South Pole and now the temperatures are fine. It can only be challenging when the wind blows, fortunately we have good equipment.”

He and his colleagues have been working long hours for the past two months. In the morning they drove onto the miles-thick Ross Ice Shelf. There are several sheds 15 kilometers from the base where balloon missions are being worked on. That distance is observed for safety, so that no people are hit if something goes wrong during a launch.

You not only get good science, but a lot of value for your money. José Silva, Netherlands Institute for Space Research SRON

There are several reasons why Gusto is launched from the South Pole. The continent is dry and there is therefore little water vapor in the air. Water disrupts Gusto’s measurements. Because the telescope is located at a high altitude, it is even less affected by water vapor, with only a thin part of the atmosphere above it.

Because it is summer at the South Pole, the solar panels continuously catch light and Gusto always has power. In December and January the wind blows in a circle around the South Pole – the polar vortex. As a result, Gusto flies a fairly predictable route and NASA expects to be able to make observations for at least 55 days and possibly an even longer period.

Balloon research has a long history

Although it receives less attention than satellite research, astronomy has a long tradition of balloon research. The Austrian-American scientist Victor Hess made balloon flights to great heights in 1912. There he measured radiation levels and thus proved the existence of cosmic rays: radiation that reaches the Earth from space. In 1936 he received the Nobel Prize for physics for this.

Gusto had been ready for some time, Silva explains. But for a successful launch they had to wait for good weather. “We need very low wind speeds, and the wind needs to be blowing in the same direction from the ground to about 1,000 feet.” When the helium-filled balloon rises it expands and when it reaches the stratosphere it is up to 200 meters high.

Space research by balloon receives little attention, but has many advantages. This way it is beneficial. Gusto can make interesting observations at a fraction of the cost of a satellite space mission, Silva says: “You not only get good science, but a lot of bang for your buck.” Moreover, you can quickly try things out.

Gusto will investigate the gas and dust between the stars – the interstellar medium. These clouds initially consist mainly of hydrogen from which stars form. These in turn also change the composition of the gas clouds, says Floris van der Tak, professor of astrochemistry and exoplanets at the University of Groningen and senior researcher at SRON. “At the end of their lives, they swell and explode, or blow away their outer parts.” This is how heavier elements also end up in the gas clouds.

Scientists understand the broad outlines of the life cycle of stars, but there is still much to discover. For example, Gusto will look at gas clouds in the Milky Way and the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby system. Many stars have already formed in the Milky Way and the medium is therefore already enriched with heavier elements. This is less the case in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It resembles the Milky Way from long ago, and a comparison can provide interesting insights.

