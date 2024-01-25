Television and internet packages – how to save? – Kianda’s Mail

Do you already have or have you ever thought about having satellite or cable television service in your home with internet access in a single package, with a single monthly fee? Thousands and thousands of Angolans and Mozambicans have already joined due to the convenience.

In both countries there are companies providing this service, which may even include fixed and/or mobile telephone service.

What do you need to know?

If the area where you live has these services, there is nothing better than visiting the service providers’ stores or through customer contact (by phone). You will be asked a few questions and then you will be told whether or not you have the appropriate coverage.

If you have such coverage, you need to purchase the membership and installation package. You can buy the package with an ongoing promotion or not. And here begins to come up what needs to be decided:

– Installation cost and installation time. You should not wait for weeks for the installation to be done.

– Find out, from now on, what the cost of re-installing and moving house is. It is very common to move house…

– And then the most important thing:

– What package will you purchase: television and how many channels and as for the internet: what is the download (download) and upload (upload) speed.

Know what you really need. Avoid getting emotional about the number of channels. More than 100, 200, 300 channels and in several foreign languages, are they really needed? Consider all this, because this is where packages make the difference. The same applies to internet speed. Today, from the study I did, the minimum is 10 megas per second. This question depends on whether the supply is made via “normal” cable or via optical fiber”. The higher the internet speed, the more you will pay per month.

If you want more televisions connected in your home and they are broadcasting different channels, ask the service provider about the investment costs. Buying more than one box involves paying for several packages in one house. For most consumers, this option is unfeasible.

Please also know that it is now possible to pay with Direct Debit, that is, the supplier will have your invoice paid without any intervention from the customer, simply by informing your bank for such guidance.

Consider economically, if you only have television from one provider and internet from another provider. Such a mission can generate savings, but this always involves an individualized study of your needs.

Finally, and linking with the article I wrote about Wi-Fi, data balance, you should connect your cell phones, tablets, smart televisions to your home Wi-Fi network and thus save many thousands of Kwanzas and Meticais. This way you will only use data balances outside your home and office.

A hug