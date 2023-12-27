Televisions and monitors of 2023 and 2024 – Background

#Televisions #monitors #Background

In the last days of 2023 we look back on the television and monitor developments of the past year. Quite a bit happened there, even though it was more of a year of evolution than of revolution in the field of television. Looking back, this also applies to monitors, although the price development this year had pleasant consequences for anyone who needed a new screen. After years of corona and scarcity, there is now a wide selection of screens that are suitable for working from home and relaxing.

Just like 2022, 2023 was all about the ongoing battle between LG’s Woled screens and Samsung’s QD OLED panels. What is new is that that battle expanded from televisions to monitors. Samsung introduced the first small QD OLED panels last year; the eternal competitor followed this year with Woled panels with the popular 27″ screen size. This finally brought some OLED monitors into stores, even though LCD, just like with televisions, is still dominant.

In the LCD field, developments may not have been that exciting, even though you literally and figuratively get more and more value for your money: several manufacturers introduced extra-large televisions from 80 to even 100 inches this year, which are less expensive than you might think . A mini LED backlight ensures that these models can also keep up with the OLED competition in the HDR field. We are increasingly seeing the same solution on monitors, even on the cheaper ones.

We have listed the most important developments in the television and monitor field of 2023 in this article, provided with benchmarks and data that we have extracted from the Pricewatch to further explain the developments.