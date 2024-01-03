Telex: Orbán: Trump will bring peace

#Telex #Orbán #Trump #bring #peace
Viktor Orbán said goodbye to the New Year in a real wild west atmosphere and with real cowboy enthusiasm on his TikTok page and on Facebook. The prime minister collected the most important events of December 5+1 in his new entry entitled Hatlövetű, presumably positioned for young people.
Let’s see what projectiles he throws at us:
Anyway, the video is fast, dynamic, youthful, tiktok; word-by-word flashing captions make the messages even easier to absorb. The word “six-shot” hardly needs to be explained, it is not alien to the Prime Minister, who has been attracted to militaristic rhetoric for years anyway.