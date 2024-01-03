Telex: Orbán: Trump will bring peace

#Telex #Orbán #Trump #bring #peace

Viktor Orbán said goodbye to the New Year in a real wild west atmosphere and with real cowboy enthusiasm on his TikTok page and on Facebook. The prime minister collected the most important events of December 5+1 in his new entry entitled Hatlövetű, presumably positioned for young people.

Let’s see what projectiles he throws at us:

It opens with a first-person plural statement, which actually – and finally – brings right and left together: according to Viktor Orbán, “there are years in which it is best that they end. That’s how we are with 2023.” The year is over, the war is unfortunately not over, the threat of terrorism is growing in Europe, and the migration pressure is getting harder, he says, and then sums up: “In 2023, the lad had to go to the dam.”

Soccer comes immediately in the second point, which is justified by the fact that the Hungarian national team reached the third European Championship in a row. “When we got through for the first time, before the play-off, the Norwegians had a laughing fit. “Now the teams are no longer crowded at the group stage,” notes Orbán. “’24 will be a good year,” concludes the second shot with a hopeful prediction of football success.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently visited Budapest as “Hungary’s most important strategic ally”. “It is a strong country that is developing and they are already producing their own car brand. They brought a copy of it. I gave a horse in exchange. I thought of a falcon at first, but it would surely have flown back, and then they would have thought in Istanbul that we had caught them,” Viktor Orbán said. It also turned out that the prime minister wants to make all such “one horsepower for 435” deals this year as well.

Orbán also mentioned his international press conference in December, which every year is “a great opportunity for him to express his position on important issues”: this year most people inquired about Ukraine. “Our position is clear, the European Union started on the wrong path when it decided to start negotiations with Ukraine. A lot of trouble comes from this. And now it is Hungary’s job to reduce the number of these problems and damages, and to prevent Hungary from doing so. We need peace and a ceasefire.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this, even though I’ve been studying politics for a long time: a president who campaigns with a chainsaw,” remarked the recently elected Argentine president, Javier Milei, about his victory. According to him, this gesture was not unreasonable, because Argentina’s inflation was over 100 percent. “We wish Argentina much success, for Hungary, even a pair of pruning shears was enough to cut inflation below 10 percent. Let’s watch what the president does, to see if we can learn economic policy tricks from him. We don’t have to cry for Argentina,” said the prime minister.

The real cowboy arrived as a farewell: “2024 will be a year of hope, provided we manage to put things in order in Brussels”, and former US President Donald Trump will win and “bring us peace to the war in Ukraine”. Finally, the Prime Minister wished a happy new year.

Anyway, the video is fast, dynamic, youthful, tiktok; word-by-word flashing captions make the messages even easier to absorb. The word “six-shot” hardly needs to be explained, it is not alien to the Prime Minister, who has been attracted to militaristic rhetoric for years anyway.