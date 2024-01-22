Telex: Ukraine responded to Fico: they will not give up territories

#Telex #Ukraine #responded #Fico #give #territories

The leadership in Kyiv sent a message to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to indicate that they will not give up territories to the invading Russian forces, reports Politico. “There can be no compromise on territorial integrity, neither in Ukraine, nor in Slovakia, nor in any other country,” Ukrainian foreign affairs spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

In order for the war to end, Ukraine will have to give up part of the territories occupied by Russian troops, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Slovak public television on Saturday. “There must be some kind of compromise,” Fico said on Saturday. “What do they expect the Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? This is unreal!”

According to Nikolenko, if the situation is not safe in Ukraine, then it is not safe in Slovakia or in the whole of Europe either. Therefore, according to him, we should do it together in order to bring Ukraine’s victory as close as possible. He said that Ukraine and its supporters want the Russians to leave Crimea, the Donbass and Luhansk, and not be able to move on to regions in eastern Slovakia, for example.

The message comes shortly before the meeting between Fico and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denisz Smihal on Wednesday. Fico also said on Saturday that he will also indicate to Smihal that he opposes Ukraine’s NATO membership and will veto it, and that he would also stop arms shipments. The Slovak Prime Minister also said that Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, as it is “under the full influence and control of the United States.”

Fico was received by Viktor Orbán at Karmelita at the beginning of last week, where there was apparently a great deal of agreement between them on a number of issues. There, Fico said that there is no military solution to the situation in Ukraine, and he supports the Hungarian government’s proposal that the attacked country should not receive financial aid within the EU budget.

According to Politico, Fico has sounded less belligerent on these issues in EU circles, and moreover, at the EU summit in December, he did not side with the Hungarian prime minister either in the matter of starting the accession negotiations with Ukraine or supplementing the EU budget with Ukrainian subsidies.