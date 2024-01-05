Telex: Why does everything have to beep?

#Telex #beep

When I heat water in my kitchen with my CuisinArt CPK17E kettle, it makes a sound of about 80 decibels when it heats up, a 60 decibel hiss when the water is bubbling, and then five obscene beeps of 80 decibels each, which fortunately I can stop by immediately I take it off the bottom and start panicking to remember where I put my teacup.

When I put the jug of my Tefal BL811D38 blender in place, the machine breaks the pleasant silence at home with a 70-decibel beep. When I start the machine, it revs up with a roughly 95-decibel operation, which cannot be described as pleasant, and then when it’s done, it beeps three times, also at 70 decibels, although it’s a real relief compared to the previous noise.

When I want to use the Delonghi CGH1020D electric grill, I first have to solve a complete logical puzzle of how to get it out of the back of the cabinet without having to unload all the dishes in front of it. You always need someone. I plug in the grill for the first time – then it immediately, surprisingly, emits an 80-decibel whistle, like someone who has been woken up from a dream. If I set the temperature on it and start the heating, it beeps again. When it has reached the right temperature, it beeps three times. By the way, the device does not make any sound during operation, sometimes it clicks, but the display of the noise meter almost winked at that. Without putting a piece of meat, pasta, or anything on it, I had to listen to it beep five times already.

But this is still nothing compared to my Gorenje MO20A2W microwave, which roars at 63 decibels during use, and then sends three 91-decibel howls into the quiet of the kitchen when it’s done. Its beeping is so shocking that I’ve become that person who at 0:01 would rather turn the whole thing off in a panic, just so I don’t have to hear it. Because you have to hear it, even if I open the door doesn’t stop it, in fact, it will be a little louder, like an aural chest of drawers that lets the evil spirit out. My noise meter app worriedly jumped above 90 decibels and thought a smoke alarm had gone off. No, I just heated a glass of water.

Far be it from me to espouse the ancient, musty principle of “everything was better in the old days”, but I can’t help but think that if we look at the beeps of household appliances, everything was definitely better. For example, they didn’t beep, but simply worked, and we tried to determine whether it was done by the sounds coming from the operation. The really extreme example came with the spread of microwave ovens, where the early models let us know in a completely analog way, with a pingggg sound, that they were done. But far from being a digital sound, it was distinctly analog—it worked like a timer, a tea egg that chimed when the time was up. Pinggg is already a part of my life, I can already hear the incomparable sound from afar in buffet carts, in restaurants in Balaton, and I know that the inevitable disappointment is not long in coming.

Chirps can sometimes be understood with layman’s thinking: if we set a timer, it should indicate that we can hear it a room away. And the sound signal can help identify bindings on interfaces where there are no buttons. For me, for example, the hob and the hood are like this, if they didn’t beep, the feedback would be more difficult and I could control them more clumsily.

However, what the examples listed at the beginning of this article have in common is that there is no real reason to produce such loud and distorted sound effects. At first I would think that the reason is cheapness, and more expensive devices sing more kindly when they are done, but the point of the CuisinArt kettle is that it is a higher-end product, while cheaper water heaters simply turn off when the water boils.

The phenomenon is such that once you notice it, you notice it everywhere in the apartment. The TV beeps when you turn it on and off, and I’m afraid to go into the settings to prevent it. The game console beeps – I was shocked that the PS5 sounds exactly like a blender whirring when it starts up. The air conditioner beeps, the car alarm beeps on the street, the ticket machines beep, the signal buttons on the bus, the ATMs, the card entrances at the workplace, the inspector, the terminal, the cash register beep. The whole world beeps, so why should our home beep too?

In addition, chirping is a particularly unpleasant sound. As one LiveScience expert called it, these kinds of sounds are simply “incompatible with the physical reality of the natural world,” because the noises are not made in nature the way these machines make them. The expert compared these sounds and their decay to a car traveling at a hundred kilometers per hour not slowing down gradually, but poof, hitting a wall and stopping immediately.

Artificial whistles are just like that. In the article from more than ten years ago, it is mentioned that this may also be the reason why mobile phone companies are now using more natural sounds in their devices, simply so that we don’t feel so tense when we hear a stronger effect. And while this effect can be useful if, say, it really is emitted by fire alarms, smoke alarms, or carbon monoxide detectors, it may seem strange with a small kitchen appliance.

It is difficult to determine exactly when and how the use of artificial beeps by household appliances began, and how these sounds generally appear in our lives. The Anglo-Saxon press usually associates the concept with the appearance of Szputnyik, although the verb “beep” was already in use in 1929 as the sound emitted by the horns of motor vehicles. The science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke used the same verb for the first time to describe a high-pitched, artificial sound in his 1951 Hungarian-translated novel The Secret of Mars.

“One hundred and fifty thousand kilometers away, the robot perceived the new phenomenon, then the radio wave returned again, but already modulated in an endless beep-beep-beep… sound”

– says the original “beep-beep-beep” in its Hungarian translation, which was prepared by Tibor Pethő in 1957, and Gabriella Kolonics updated it for a new edition in 2011.

The constant beeping could also be characteristic of the space age, the producer of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine told the New York Times at the end of the millennium that when they watched the original series, made in the sixties, they noticed that the the captain’s bridge kept beeping annoyingly. They made a conscious decision to reduce this: in the new version starting in 1986, whistles can only rarely be heard on board the Enterprise, rather there are nicer, softer, cleaner sounds on the ship. The argument was that the crew would be on the ship for years and would just get bored if they had to hear beeps all the time.

If it’s not stupidity, “alarm fatigue” is an existing phenomenon. According to a 2014 American health report, hospital workers have to respond to a total of more than three hundred alarms, beeps, and signals per bed. This can reach more than seven hundred times in the intensive care unit. Roughly ninety percent of these signals do not indicate an emergency at all or a problem that needs to be solved immediately, but only inconvenience and distract the health workers, who, moreover, cannot even prioritize the importance of the signals based on hearing due to the different effects of different manufacturers. According to the report, the more signals they hear, the less they can respond meaningfully to them.

Another characteristic, terribly unpleasant sound is the indecent beeping of reversing trucks. We owe this whistle to Chris Hanson-Abbott, who worked in shipping until he saw someone in Japan in the 1970s who had escaped such a reverse sound himself. As someone who has spent the last two years in the immediate vicinity of the construction of a new apartment building, I now know whose name I will curse if they bring building materials again at night. A good ten years ago, Hanson-Abbott, who invented the development that would otherwise certainly save hundreds or thousands of people, also said that it would be time to invent less deafening sounds, for example, you could experiment with white noise. Ten years later, I can say that the idea did not have many takers.

The reverse, the heart monitor, the beeping of the spaceship can still be understood, lives can depend on it, but what about the microwave oven? The communications department of Bosch Hungary sees two reasons for the increasing number of beeps in the kitchen:

“On the one hand, with the development of technology, more and more devices communicate with each other and with the user, which is primarily a convenience function as well as security. In addition, we are usually surrounded by more and more devices in the kitchen, so we receive signals from more sources. This is true not only for the kitchen, but also for other areas of the apartment and, in fact, our entire lives.”

So if we follow this principle, as more and more things around us beep, it’s time for those things to emit obscene sound effects that weren’t completely necessary.

Bosch adds that their products, like many others, can be muted – I am much happier since writing this article, because I managed to eliminate the alarm-like squealing of my microwave oven and heat up the lentil soup in a pleasant hum.

Gábor Nagy, the product manager for large household appliances at Gorenje-Hisense, told Telex that it is clear that the goal is to attract attention when signaling such appliances, but “in the case of smart devices, this will be triggered by the device sending a message within the application “. That is, the beeping will be transferred to what no one would call an island of peace: your mobile phone.