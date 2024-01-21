Telo MT1, 100% electric pickup truck, mini size, can carry a lot of stuff, fully charged, can run 563 km.

electric pickup MT1 body This car can hold 5 passengers. The rear of the car is 1,524 mm. long, 1,524 mm. wide, and 457.2 mm. deep. In addition, it can be expanded to accommodate up to 8 passengers because the rear pickup area can be turned into a Can add extra cushion

electric pickup truckThe Telo also has a function that opens the cabin divider. To be able to carry a 1,219 mm long wooden plank up to a 2,743 mm long surfboard, and items can also be stored under the pickup.

MT1 body Opt for the latest in advanced security technology. It has sensors to predict and classify collisions before they occur. Including airbags and structural technology. Make our vehicles safer Not only for passengers but also pedestrians Cyclists, and also other vulnerable road users.

Forest North, co-founder of Telo, revealed this about the car: “By emphasizing the design part. and placing the battery in the car’s chassis This allows us to not only have space for passengers. But it is also about developing versatility for users.”

latest MT1 body It is now open for reservations at a price of 49,999 US dollars, or approximately 1.74 million baht, but when it will be produced has not been revealed. The company allows you to reserve this car for 152 US dollars or approximately 5,400 baht.

It is evident that nowadays 100% electric pickup trucks must be designed to be more versatile and usable. For example, the Tesla Cybertruck has many functions that can be used for both daily life and work. MT1 body It is another example of the future. We may not need a large pickup truck anymore. Because when a mini pickup truck can be used as well as a large pickup truck

Source: telotrucks

