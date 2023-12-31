Témara: swearing-in ceremony of the 38th contingent of conscripts for military service at the end of their basic training

#Témara #swearingin #ceremony #38th #contingent #conscripts #military #service #basic #training

Hibapress / MAP

The swearing-in ceremony of the 38th contingent of conscripts for military service having completed the phase of their common basic training was organized on Thursday at the Social Services Training Center of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in Témara.

The 350 called up for military service have undergone basic military training over the last four months, while the second phase of training (8 months) will be devoted to professional qualification in several specialties, taking into account their skills and levels of qualification. ‘studies.

The basic training program focused on the military component, notably military training and martial arts, citizenship education and physical education, the aim being to reinforce moral values ​​as well as discipline among the called up and introduce them to the military way of life.

“After the completion of your first phase of basic training, considered a fundamental milestone for any soldier, today you have the honor of taking the oath which constitutes the solid pact and perpetual commitment which unites you to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Leader and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces,” said the president of the General Directorate of Social Services (DGSS) of the FAR, Colonel-Major Ahmed Zejli, on this occasion.

Addressing the conscripts during this ceremony, in which the commander of the FAR Social Services Training Center, Rachid Chathi, took part, Colonel-Major Ahmed Zejli urged the conscripts for military service to become aware of the meanings deep of this sacred commitment and this solid bond, illustrated “by the pride of your belonging to the family of the Royal Armed Forces”.

He indicated that the second phase of military service will be entirely devoted to acquiring the necessary skills in certain military and technical specializations which will allow conscripts to improve their professional capabilities and practical skills.

In this regard, he invited the conscripts of the 38th contingent to continue their efforts during the next phase with more serious work and total commitment, in order to take full advantage of the programs and means mobilized by the Royal Armed Forces to the success of their professional training, so as to enable them to access the world of work with high skills.

The president of the DGSS of the FAR took this opportunity to pay tribute to all the supervisors, including the officers, non-commissioned officers and non-commissioned officers, who devoted themselves, with all pride, to this training and supervision, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions aimed at ensuring the success of this noble mission.

For their part, several supervisors and conscripts expressed, in statements to the MAP, their satisfaction with the smooth running of military training, expressing their ambition to begin the specialization phase which will contribute to consolidating their professional skills and knowledge. .

During this first stage of military service, the conscripts demonstrated a high sense of discipline and strong determination to keep up with the pace of the military training program which focused on theoretical courses and sports training, underlined Wafae Baami, lieutenant and supervisor at the FAR Social Services Training Center in Témara, adding that the professional specialization phase (8 months) will allow them to obtain professional diplomas capable of facilitating their access to the labor market. ‘job.

For his part, Sergeant Hajar Khamlichi, supervisor at the same Training Center, indicated that the common basic training phase included several theoretical and practical activities which aim to instill in conscripts a sense of responsibility and discipline, stressing that the supervisors provide a role of accompaniment and support for integration into the training process.

Conscript Samira Sebbar, cadet of the 38th contingent, expressed her pride in belonging to the FAR family, adding that the skills and knowledge she will acquire during the two phases of training will open up opportunities for her. prospects of integrating the labor market and will enable it to meet future challenges.

The cadet of the 38th contingent, Kawtar Bellaaman noted, for her part, that military service contributes to the strengthening of her knowledge and physical capacities, thanks to the tireless efforts deployed by her supervisors, saying she is impatient and enthusiastic to begin the second phase.

This ceremony was enhanced by various artistic and cultural activities, including singing, poetry and theater, reflecting the richness and diversity of Moroccan heritage.

Building on the values ​​of confidence, commitment and dedication acquired during this stage of training, the conscripts who led these activities displayed, on this occasion, their artistic talents.

At the end of this ceremony, the conscripts took part in a military parade at the FAR Social Services Training Center in Témara.