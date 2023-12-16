Temperature at noon The temperature in the Kanto region has changed from yesterday’s cold, rising by nearly 10 degrees Celsius. At night, cold air will flow in from the Sea of ​​Japan side (Weather Forecaster, Chief of Nikki, December 16, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Temperature #noon #temperature #Kanto #region #changed #yesterdays #cold #rising #degrees #Celsius #night #cold #air #flow #Sea #Japan #side #Weather #Forecaster #Chief #Nikki #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

The temperature at noon today, the 16th (Saturday), is higher than yesterday, the 15th (Friday) in many places. In the Kanto region, there are some places where the temperature is more than 10℃ higher than yesterday, and the cold has disappeared. Tonight, cold air will flow in from the Sea of ​​Japan, and the temperature will drop suddenly in some places, so please take care of your health.

Temperatures in the Kanto region have risen nearly 10 degrees Celsius since yesterday.

Today, the 16th (Saturday), the front is extending near the southern coast of Honshu, so it will rain in places in western and eastern Japan, and there will be snow and rain in some places on the Sea of ​​Japan side of northern Japan.

The temperature at noon today was -0.8℃ in Sapporo, 10.6℃ in Sendai, 18.1℃ in Tokyo, 15.9℃ in Nagoya, 16.4℃ in Osaka, and 10.3℃ in Fukuoka. The temperature at noon yesterday was 0.0℃ in Sapporo, 3.8℃ in Sendai, 9.7℃ in Tokyo, 10.4℃ in Nagoya, 14.7℃ in Osaka, and 23.0℃ in Fukuoka, so there are many places where the temperature is high. In some places in the Kanto region, such as Tokyo, the temperature has risen by nearly 10 degrees Celsius, but in Fukuoka, the temperature is about 13 degrees lower than yesterday.

It’s going to get cold after tonight

Even in places where the cold has eased during the day, you should not let your guard down. Strong cold air will flow into Japan from tonight. On the Sea of ​​Japan side, areas where it is raining will turn to snow. If you are planning to go out, it is a good idea to choose your clothes with the night in mind.

Tomorrow, the 17th (Sunday) morning, it will get very cold, so please stay warm tonight and be careful not to get sick.

