#Temperatures #falling #Monday #January

Temperatures falling this Monday January 1, 2024 – Médias24

|

Daily forecasts

Modified January 1, 2024 at 8:47 a.m.

Here is the weather forecast established by the national meteorology for Monday January 1, 2024:

– Fairly cold weather with local frost, morning and night, over the mountains, the Oriental, the southeast and the interior plains.

– Sky occasionally to often cloudy over the Atlasits neighboring regions, the southeastern slopes, the eastern and the northern and central plains with light rain or local drops.

– Some snowflakes on the peaks of the Middle Atlas.

– Minimum temperatures of around -02/04°c on the Atlas, the south-eastern slopes and the eastern high plateaus, 04/10°c on the Rif and the northern and central interior plains and 11/ 15°c everywhere else.

– Daily temperatures falling.

– Beautiful to slightly rough sea in the Mediterranean and on the Strait, rough to strong between Larache and Tan Tan as well as slightly rough to rough elsewhere.

Here are the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures: Min Max

– Oujda 07 17

– Bouarfa 04 15

– Al Hoceima 10 19

– Tetouan 11 19

– September 12 18

– Mellilia 09 18

– Tanger 10 19

– Kenitra 10 20

– Rabat 10 21

– Casablanca 11 23

– El Jadida 12 23

– Settat 11 21

– Safi 12 24

– Khouribga 07 18

– Beni Mellal 06 20

– Marrakech 10 21

– Meknès 07 20

– Fez 07 20

– Ifrane 02 10

– Taounate 07 17

– Errachidia 04 16

– Ouarzazate 03 20

– Agadir 09 25

– Essaouira 11 24

-Layoune 12 28

– Smara 11 26

– Dakhla 15 26

– Aousserd 14 28

– Lagouira 17 29

– Midelt 02 13

Do you have a real estate project in mind? Yakeey & Médias24 help you make it happen!

© Media24. Any reproduction prohibited, in any form whatsoever, without written authorization from the Société des Nouveaux Médias. This content is protected by law and in particular law 88-13 relating to the press and publishing as well as laws 66.19 and 2-00 relating to copyright and related rights.

January 1, 2024 at 8:47 a.m.

Modified January 1, 2024 at 8:47 a.m.

Read also



Financial communication

Wafasalaf: Press Release

Médias24 is a Moroccan online economic newspaper which provides business-oriented information, markets, data and economic analyses. Find live and in real time, in photos and videos, all the economic, political, social and cultural news in Morocco with Médias24

Our newspaper is committed to providing you with precise, original information without bias towards operators.