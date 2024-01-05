Temperatures of up to -20 degrees are announced in Romania. When the frost comes to Bucharest

#Temperatures #degrees #announced #Romania #frost #Bucharest

The director of ANM, Elena Mateescu, spoke on Friday evening, on DIGI24, about the wave of frost that will descend on Romania.

A wave of polar air will hit Romania with temperatures of -20 degrees Photo Shutterstock

Temperatures of up to -20 degrees will be recorded in the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, says the director of ANM, but it is possible that such an episode will repeat after January 18.

There will also be regions where it will snow, this phenomenon being also possible in the Capital, says the director of ANM.

“We should get used to such significant thermal amplitudes, to large temperature variations, plus, to negative variations, because this will also happen after Epiphany. Tomorrow (January 6 – ed.) we will record positive temperatures in almost the whole country, at the maximum level, and we observe the shades of green that characterize a warm weather for this time of the year – 6 to 17, 18 degrees, possibly in the south-east of the country, after which we will observe a colder air mass from Sunday. In fact, this air mass with polar characteristics from northern latitudes”, said Elena Mateescu.

On Sunday, in the area of ​​Moldova, the maximums will not exceed, in the north of the region, one degree, two, a drop of 10-15 degrees from one day to the next. And on Monday, the polar air mass will cover the whole country.

“This means that the weather will be significantly cooling, even frosty across the country, both day and night. Because during the day, on Monday, the maximums will be negative in almost the whole country, with small exceptions in the south-eastern area, possibly 1-2 degrees Celsius, while in the rest of the country there will be maximums of 10 degrees in Moldova, in depressions” , the director of ANM also said.

She also stated that temperatures will reach -15, -20, in depressions.

At the “pole of cold” in Romania, in depressions, in Toplița, Miercurea Ciuc and Joseni, today the highest minimum temperatures for a day of January 5, since meteorological measurements have been made in our country, were recorded. But, 24 hours away, the lowest values ​​will be recorded there.

Elena Mateescu also says that the lowest value of the minimum temperature, the absolute minimum, was recorded in 1942, in Bod, in Brașov county, on January 24, -38.5 degrees.

“Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning we will have -20 degrees. Starting tomorrow we will also have rain starting from the west, in the center, in Transylvania and in the northern areas, after which the cold air mass will allow the transformation into snow. But that will happen on Sunday,” the meteorologist added.

From Sunday night to Monday, the snow will spread to almost the entire country, and on Monday it is possible to snow in the capital as well.

On Tuesday morning, the presence of the snow layer will favor the lowering of the temperature regime, including in Bucharest. It is possible that it will be -10 degrees in the capital.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest in this episode, announced the director of ANM.

“The whole week will be characterized by colder weather, after which we approach what would be normal for the coldest month of the year, the month of January, after which, in the last decade, from January 18 we will have another episode in which let’s discuss lower temperature values, also associated with snow. It is possible to reach -20 degrees again”, warned Elena Mateescu.