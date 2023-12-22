Temperatures will rise day by day leading up to Christmas, rain will occur in some parts of the Pacific Ocean, and be careful of falling snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side (Weather Forecaster Akiko Aoyama December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Temperatures #rise #day #day #leading #Christmas #rain #occur #parts #Pacific #Ocean #careful #falling #snow #Sea #Japan #side #Weather #Forecaster #Akiko #Aoyama #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Temperatures are rising day by day leading up to Christmas. It’s raining in parts of the Pacific Ocean. Be careful of falling snow on the Sea of ​​Japan coast.

The cold weather is expected to gradually ease from tomorrow, the 23rd (Saturday) to the 25th (Monday). However, due to the influence of the low pressure system, there was also rain in some parts of the Pacific side. It’s snowing and raining on the Sea of ​​Japan side, so be careful of snow falling from the roof.

Tomorrow the 23rd, snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side, severe cold

Tomorrow, the 23rd (Saturday), the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will gradually loosen, so the peak of heavy snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side is likely to pass. However, it will snow intermittently from Hokuriku to Hokkaido on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and snowfall will increase further. Even if the snowfall slows down, please be aware of the effects of snow and ice on traffic. In Tohoku and Hokkaido, there are likely to be places where the weather will be swollen and visibility will be poor.

On the other hand, there will be many sunny days on the Pacific side. The snow along the mountains is expected to gradually stop. As the air continues to be dry, please be careful when handling fire. In Okinawa, it will start raining over a wide area at night.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be lower than normal nationwide. There are many places where the temperature does not reach 10℃ even during the day, and the highest temperature is 8℃ in Hiroshima, 7℃ in Nagoya, and 4℃ in Sendai, which is comparable to the coldness of midwinter. Additionally, low temperature advisories have been issued in some areas from Kyushu to Tohoku. Please be careful of frozen water supplies and frozen roads.

Who will have a white Christmas with less cold weather?

On the 24th (Sunday), strong cold air will gradually move northward, and the daytime cold will ease a little. White Christmas occurs mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokuriku and Tohoku. A low pressure system will form in the Sea of ​​Japan on the 24th (Sunday) and will slowly move northward into the 25th (Monday). Another low pressure system is expected to move from the Kanto coast to the Sanriku coast.

On the Sea of ​​Japan side, it will likely snow and rain on the 24th (Sunday) and 25th (Monday) as well. It rains in many places from northern Kyushu to Hokuriku, and snow is likely to fall mainly in the high mountains. As of 3 p.m. today, the 22nd (Friday), the snow depth is 28 cm in Fukui City, 27 cm in Toyama City, and 41 cm in Niigata City, which has been accumulating rapidly since yesterday, the 21st (Thursday). Please be careful of snow falling from roofs and fallen trees due to the weight of snow. There will be periods of sunshine in Tohoku and Hokkaido, but snow will be widespread on the 25th (Monday).

It will be sunny over a wide area on the Pacific side, but there will likely be some showers along the coast. Maximum temperatures tend to rise day by day, with many places from southern Kyushu to Kanto exceeding 10 degrees Celsius. You can almost feel the warmth of the sunlight. It will rain in Okinawa until the 24th (Sunday), but the weather will start to improve on the 25th (Monday).

Precautions when removing snow

When heavy snow accumulates on your roof, you want to remove it as soon as possible. There are three things to keep in mind when removing snow safely:

(1)Before removing snow, be sure to check that the snow is not loose. Fresh snow or a warm, sunny afternoon can especially loosen the snow on your roof. Icicles may also fall with the snow.

(2) If you use a ladder to climb onto the roof, be sure to secure the ladder firmly with ropes, etc. to prevent it from moving. When moving from the ladder to the roof, extra care must be taken to avoid falling.

(3) When removing snow, leave the snow around the building. In the unlikely event that you fall from the roof, the snow will act as a cushion. Even if it’s a hassle, be sure to wear a lifeline, a helmet, and non-slip shoes. Don’t forget to bring your cell phone with you while you work.

