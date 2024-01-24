Tempers reached their peak in another Russian border region – Hundreds took to the streets

According to several Russian portals, riots broke out in Yakutia after egy Tajik immigrant allegedly stabbed a Yakut man.

In Russia’s largest region, approximately five hundred people took to the streets, hunting immigrants and setting fire to shops. According to the moderately reliable Visegrad24, the Kremlin has cut off access to Telegram and WhatsApp in the region in order to make it more difficult for rebellious residents to organize.

In recent weeks, violent riots have also broken out in the southern Russian Bashkir region after opposition activist Fail Alsinov was sentenced to four years in prison for a pro-peace speech.

The cover image is an illustration, source: Getty Images

