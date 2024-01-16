Temporary stay and no family reunification: Gert-Jan Segers has a plan for labor migration | Politics

#Temporary #stay #family #reunification #GertJan #Segers #plan #labor #migration #Politics

With a new orange card system, the Netherlands should temporarily admit labor migrants from outside the EU. But only in sectors where there are shortages and for a maximum of five years. According to Gert-Jan Segers, that is the compromise that left-wing and right-wing parties could agree to. On Tuesday, the former Christian Union leader will present his plan with solutions.

Laurens Kok 16-01-24, 08:00

