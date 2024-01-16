Temporary stay and no family reunification: Gert-Jan Segers has a plan for labor migration | Politics

#Temporary #stay #family #reunification #GertJan #Segers #plan #labor #migration #Politics

With a new orange card system, the Netherlands should temporarily admit labor migrants from outside the EU. But only in sectors where there are shortages and for a maximum of five years. According to Gert-Jan Segers, that is the compromise that left-wing and right-wing parties could agree to. On Tuesday, the former Christian Union leader will present his plan with solutions.

Laurens Kok 16-01-24, 08:00

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  The Royal Army is close to the title, and Wydad is lagging behind

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
Posted on
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
Posted on
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
Posted on
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News