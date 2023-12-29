Tempting deals at Zara. It has never been so cheap. I also checked Mohito and HM sales

#Tempting #deals #Zara #cheap #checked #Mohito #sales

Many people are eagerly waiting for the Zara sale. No wonder, you can buy real fashion gems at great prices. However, not only Zara surprises with its offer, Mohito and H&M are also equally interesting.

When checking sales, it is worth not succumbing to the promotional rush. It is better to first think about what we really need, and the key may be to choose classic and timeless clothes. The next criterion is quality, natural fabrics are a purchase for years. I checked what classics you can find in Zara, but not only there.

More interesting texts can be found on the home page of gazeta.pl

The prices of woolen coats are pleasantly surprising. It’s a timeless purchase

If you are looking for universal outerwear, now is the best time to find it. Thanks to sales, high-quality coats can be purchased at up to half the price. It is worth choosing woolen models, which are extremely comfortable to wear. They will work well in autumn, winter and early spring, because wool has thermoregulatory properties. At Zara you can find woolen coats at a very bargain price. Cream-colored coats are a strong trend this season, as they actually make you look younger and brighten up your face.

The cream wool coat from Zara has a simple cut, but an unusual detail in the form of a leather belt, which together creates an original whole. The second model worth paying attention to is a gray checkered woolen coat. It is quite long and straight. It makes an incredibly elegant impression.

Coats from Zara sale, photo collage screen Zara

Another group worth paying attention to are dresses. In winter, knitted ones are best as they wrap and warm, and at the same time are very impressive. At Zara I found a gray knitted dress with an unusual solution in the form of a button at the waist. Thanks to it, we can model it. The second dress is an intriguing version of the classic, a black dress with polka dots. It looks unique and fits perfectly with massive boots.

Dresses from Zara sale, photo collage screen Zara

Sale at Mohito and H&M. Warm models that will wrap you up in winter

And when it comes to other interesting sales, it is worth visiting Mohito. Here I especially recommend a large selection of warm sweaters. And there is no winter without them! We will definitely need a gray, timeless, warm sweater. An equally good idea is a cream-colored sweater dress, which is extremely fashionable this season, and is perfect for wearing with wide-cut boots.

However, at H&M I spotted a very unusual, but elegant sweater. It is distinguished by its peplum finish, which we have long forgotten about. It will perfectly replace a classic shirt with elegant trousers. H&M is also famous for good quality jeans, which we can now buy much cheaper. I encourage you to choose those with a straight leg.

Sale at H&M photo: H&M screen