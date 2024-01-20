Ten cores, higher performance and graphics from AMD. We know the details of the Exynos 2400 processor for the Galaxy S24 – SamsungMania.cz

Samsung in the Czech Republic will, for the first time since its existence, offer two different chipsets simultaneously in the Galaxy S24 series. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be powered by the Exynos 2400. And it is this processor of Samsung’s own production that Samsung finally revealed a few hours ago, and the smallest details.

Complete specifications of the Exynos 2400 processor on which the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ from Samsung run in the Czech Republic

While the latest Snapdragon has eight cores, the new Exynos has exactly ten. The four-cluster chipset is dominated by the Cortex-X4 primary core with a frequency of 3.2 GHz. It is supplemented by two 2.9 GHz Cortex-A720 cores, three identical cores with a clock speed of 2.6 GHz and, finally, four more economical Cortex-A520 cores (2 GHz). The chipset is manufactured by the third generation 4nm LPP+ process in Samsung factories. Samsung claims a 1.7x increase in processing power and a 14.7x increase in AI performance for the processor, and it’s worth mentioning that this is compared to the two-year-old Exynos 2200 that ran in the Galaxy S22 line. Recall that Samsung did not launch any high-end Exynos series chipset last year.

Top graphics, fast 5G and satellite networks

The chipset supports LPDDR5X memories and fast UFS 4.0 storage. The chipset brings a more powerful AI Engine (17K MAC NPU), the image coprocessor can support up to 320 Mpx cameras, or it can shoot 8K videos at up to 60 FPS (10-bit HEVC). The graphics adapter used is the Xclipse 940, which is based on AMD’s RDNA3 architecture. It promises an even more realistic mobile gaming experience and better Ray Tracing.

Also Read:  Xbox Game Pass: can one of the most popular games in the world just leave the service?!

Samsung also mentions GPS support for the chipset, up to 144Hz refresh rate of the used display (at QHD+ resolution) or support for 5G networks with download speeds of up to 12 Gbps. The specifications also include support for satellite 5G networks for places on Earth that are not covered by terrestrial networks. But without any details.

Introducing the Galaxy S24 series from Samsung:

In terms of performance, the two processors used in the Galaxy S24 series will probably be very close, but the first benchmarks performed on prototypes with a pre-production version of the software indicate a roughly seven percent lead in the score in favor of the Snapdragon. But everything can still be mixed up by the big update of the Galaxy S24 series phones, which will reach the phones at the latest when their counter sales start. And that is planned for the end of January. You can read the first impressions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra here, the first findings from the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are summarized in this article.

Source: Samsung Semiconductor, Notebookcheck

