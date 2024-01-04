#ten #points #attempt #stake #completion

2024 m. sausage 4 d. 18:37

Experts from Locked N’ Loaded, a civil defense and security analysis center, say that Ukrainian SOPs and artillerymen may have destroyed perhaps the most advanced Russian Jastreb indirect fire detection radar.

Both warring sides exchanged prisoners of war. 230 defenders returned to Ukraine, 248 occupiers returned to Russia. The last exchange took place a long time ago – in 2023. August 7

Luhansk direction

Wedding ceremony. Local clashes continue along the contact line. The Russians are more active, but this does not create any advantages for them.

There is a hunch that in the near future the Russians may try to surprise the Ukrainians by attacking in an unexpected place (forcing the Oskil River near Lyman Persia, or intensifying operations on the southern flank).

At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that as the Ukrainian attacks continue in the Belgorod and Kursk areas, the aggressor may have the idea to return to Kharkiv again, that is, to push the contact line to the south and protect the targets in his rear.

That this place hurts the Russians is shown by the fact that the aggressor’s aviation began to attack targets around Kharkiv not only with missiles, but also with KABs. The purpose of the latter is to strike specific positions on or near the contact line, to weaken the opponent’s defense and to create conditions for offensive operations.

It can be assumed that such a change indicates the Russians’ intention to launch an offensive operation on land. It is true, as we saw in the South direction, the emboldened Russian “sushkas” have a tendency to fall, which negatively affects the grandiose plans of the aggressor on the ground.

Cremation. Compared to last week, the contact line is quiet. The Russians are preparing local offensive operations, the Ukrainians are defending and switching to counterattacks. Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Col. According to O. Syrskis, the aggressor’s forces are regrouping after the losses, so it is very likely that the Russians will resume their attack here.

Donetsk direction

Bachmut. There is heavy fighting on the northern flank, no changes on the contact line. Meanwhile, on the southern flank, the Russians managed to slightly improve their position on the heights near Klishijivka.

Avdijivka – Vuhledar. Northern flank. Compared to last week, the intensity of the battles on the northern flank has decreased. Clashes continue in the Stepovė – Berdići section, positions change from hand to hand. The Russians also made several attacks towards Novobachmutivka and the chemical plant, but they were unsuccessful.

War in Ukraine

© Sipa / Scanpix

Pervomaiske stretch. The number of Russian attacks here has increased significantly. Does this mean that the Russians shifted the main line of effort from the northern flank at least for a while to Tonenko-Severne? It is too early to say.

It can be repeated that each attack can be of different scale and intensity, ie, 1 attack at Stepovė can be more intense than 3 attacks at Tonenka (and vice versa). It all comes down to the units and resources allocated to these offensive operations. Still, the trend is interesting.

Marijinka – Vuhledar. Positional battles are taking over, but isn’t this the calm before the storm? It is possible that the Russians will regroup and resume operations.

Zaporizhia Falls. The movement in the Robotynė wedge continues. The Russians attack near Novoprokopivka, the Ukrainians are more active on the eastern flank (Verbovė).

South direction

Ukrainian SOP and artillerymen destroyed perhaps the most modern Russian indirect fire detection radar “Jastreb” (appeared in Russian forces only in the second half of 2023).

Ukrainian analyst J. Butusov claims that this complex was probably destroyed somewhere near Krynkai.

It is difficult to say whether this is true, but it would be a very logical place for this radar to appear.

As experts have repeatedly mentioned, the biggest problem for the Russians is not even the Ukrainian infantry entrenched on the left bank of the Dnieper, but the artillery, drones and electronic warfare equipment supporting them from the higher right bank.

The Russians have not been able to eliminate this problem in any way, so such an “analogov net” radar appearance would be a logical attempt to change the situation.

“Ten points for the attempt, a stake for the execution. After this blow, Russian efforts to eliminate the mentioned problems become even more vague. True, it is not easier for the Ukrainian infantry in the bridgeheads because of this. On the contact line, the Russians continue to storm the Ukrainian positions a dozen times a day,” experts say.

At night, Ukrainian forces attacked targets in Crimea. The Russians boast of having shot down the Ukrainian S200 and Neptune missiles, but the explosions at the Belbek military airport (near Sevastopol) show that believing in the Kremlin means disrespecting yourself.