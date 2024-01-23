Ten projections for 2024 that will leave you speechless

#Ten #projections #leave #speechless

It’s always fun to review MLB projections before the season and see which numbers stand out.

Now is the perfect time to do so heading into 2024. Let’s look for players with stat lines worth noticing, using projections from FanGraphs’ Depth Charts.

Here are 10 players with surprising projections for 2024, five hitters and five pitchers.

1) Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves AVG of .318, 37 HR, 55 BR, 7.3 WAR

Let’s start with the reigning National League MVP, who is projected to be… the MVP again. And if the Venezuelan Acuña achieves these figures, he could win the award decisively. Acuña is projected to be the most valuable player in all of baseball by WAR, and by far the most valuable player in the National League (Mookie Betts is second with 5.9 WAR). He is also projected to have another incredible season in both power and speed, and to win the MLB batting crown (just ahead of compatriot Luis Arráez). With this type of campaign, Acuña will probably become the first MVP to achieve it in consecutive years since also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and 2013.

2) Juan Soto, Yankees: 39 HR, 132 BB and 110 K, wRC+ of 171, WAR of 6.8

The projected Most Valuable Player in the American League is the new superstar of the Yankees, with the Dominican Soto just ahead of his teammate. Aaron Judge (6.1 WAR). While Acuña projects as the more complete player, Soto projects as the best pure hitter in both leagues. His 171 wRC+ means he would be 71% better than a league-average hitter, and puts Soto just ahead of Yordan Alvarez, Acuña, Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Soto is also projected to lead the Major Leagues in walks, as usual, and he is one of the two hitters with more walks than strikeouts, along with Arráez. And he’s projected to hit a career-high in home runs. This would be a peak year for Soto in New York as the 25-year-old seeks his first MVP trophy.

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 36 HR, wRC+ of 144, 99 K in 154 J

The projections for 2024 believe a lot in the Dominican Vlad Jr. In his age 25 season, they see a great return to the Vlad Jr. of 2021 who dominated the league. Guerrero is projected to increase by 10 or more home runs from 2023, and his total of 36 home runs puts him among the top 10 projected hitters this year. He is also expected to be the sixth-best overall hitter in the major leagues. Vlad Jr. would also be the only hitter estimated to hit more than 30 home runs with fewer than 100 strikeouts.

4) Jung Hoo Lee, Giants: .291 AVG, 116 wRC+, 9.1% strikeout rate

Similar to what happened with Masataka Yoshida a year ago, 2024 projections have high expectations for a standout contact hitter coming to MLB from a top-tier international league. This time it is Lee, the Giants’ big offseason signing, who makes the jump from the KBO in South Korea. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is projected to be among the top ten in the race for the MLB batting title and among the top five in the National League. Projections indicate that he will be a much better than average major league hitter. Perhaps most impressive is that, based on these numbers, he would have the second-lowest strikeout rate of all hitters in the Majors, trailing only Arráez (7.1%). Projections were largely on target with Yoshida in 2023, which hopefully bodes well for Lee in San Francisco.

5) Wyatt Langford, Rangers: wRC+ de 121, 16 HR y 10 BR in 97 J

The projected best rookie hitter for 2024 is not Lee (116 wRC+), nor Jackson Holliday (108) or Evan Carter (108). He is another Ranger, who was taken last year and has yet to make his MLB debut. Langford, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida, has been invited to Spring Training and has a real chance to make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster. There is a lot of hype surrounding this powerful outfielder, who is ranked No. 13 in MLB’s overall prospect rankings, and projections see Langford as an immediately impactful player in the Major Leagues. After what Carter did in the postseason for the World Series champions, it’s impressive that Texas has another young rising star on the way who could be just as good.

1) Spencer Strider, Bravos: 15-7, EFE of 3.18, 257 K

We already know that Strider is one of the great strikeouts in the Big Top. The highlight of his stat line here is that he is projected to win the MLB Triple Crown. The ace of the powerful Braves is projected to lead the Major Leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. That would make him the first pitching Triple Crown winner in a full season since Justin Verlander (LA) and Clayton Kershaw (NL) in 2011, and the first Triple Crown winner including both leagues in a full season since Venezuelan Johan Santana in 2006. (Shane Bieber won it in the shortened 2020 season.)

2) Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers: 200 K en 184 IP

Everyone wants to see what Yamamoto can do in the big leagues, and if the projections are correct, the answer is “big things.” The Dodgers’ new ace is projected to reach the 200-strikeout mark in his first season, similar to what Kodai Senga did for the Mets in 2023, when he was an immediate Cy Young contender. Yamamoto is one of 14 pitchers projected to have more than 200 strikeouts in 2024, and is expected to lead the Dodgers’ pitching staff in both strikeouts and innings pitched, meaning he would be the ace Los Angeles was looking for when they signed to the coveted Japanese right-hander.

3) Tarik Skubal, Tigers: EFE of 3.34, 198 K, WAR of 4.0

You may have missed what Skubal did toward the end of last season, but the 27-year-old left-hander looked like one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Skubal posted a 2.80 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings after returning from injury in July, with a big increase in velocity and a renewed repertoire making him one of the top pitchers to watch in 2024. Projections They believe Skubal is real. He is projected to be one of the top ten pitchers in the Major Leagues based on WAR, and he is projected to have the second-best ERA among starters, behind only Strider.

4) Carlos Rodón, Yankees: 3.79 ERA, 194 K in 163 IP (10.7 K/9)

Yankees fans will be interested in this: Rodón’s projections predict a big season after he struggled with injuries in 2023. The left-hander is projected to reach around 200 strikeouts, return to double-digit territory in K/9 and will cut his ERA nearly in half after his 6.85 mark in his debut in New York. The Yankees signed Rodón to form a great duo with Gerrit Cole, and this kind of year would put him back on that level.

**5) Edwin Díaz, Mets: 35 SV, 2.78 ERA, 95 K in 64 IP (13.4 K/9), 36.7% strikeout rate **

We go to the other side of town to finish. Puerto Rican Díaz is about to make his long-awaited return to the Mets’ closer role after missing all of 2023, and projections suggest he will pick up right where he left off in his dominant 2022. Díaz is projected to lead the Major Leagues in saves and ranks second among relievers in ERA (behind the Dominican Jhoan Durán), second in strikeouts (behind the Venezuelan José Alvarado), second in K/9 (behind the Cuban Aroldis Chapman) and first in K%.