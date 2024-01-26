Ten things you should never do right after eating

#Ten #eating

A feeding Healthy is essential to feel good and face daily activity in the best conditions. We consume most foods mainly at three times of the day: the breakfastthe food and the cena.

The possibility of dedicating more or less time to each of them will depend on our schedules. Work, studies or the daily routine can force us to eat in record time and give us a break on the weekend to enjoy a quiet and pleasant after-dinner meal.

In this way, although it is important to take into account what, how and when we eat, There is another relevant aspect to which we do not pay enough attention: What things do we do right after eating?.

And it is that carrying out certain activities with the full stomach can make food makes you feel bad. Take a look at this list and see if you can find any reason for your upset stomach. Between the possible causes can be:

1- Go to bed immediately. It is not a good idea to go to sleep right after dinner because when lying down the gastric juices will not cover all the food in the stomach, not all the nutrients will be used and reflux with heartburn will occur. To avoid this, wait at least two hours before going to bed.

2- Exercise. If you have just eaten, relax for a while and don’t rush out to play sports. Sudden physical activity can cause indigestion and stomach upset due to the movement of the stomach. Allow at least two or three hours after eating to go walking, running, or working out at the gym.

3- Smoking. Tobacco harms health in general and, above all, lung and cardiovascular health. In addition, smoking after eating can cause nicotine, together with the excess oxygen needed for digestion, to facilitate the absorption of carcinogens.

4- Consume acidic fruits. Fruits like oranges or kiwi have a lot of acid, which can inhibit ptyalin, which helps digest carbohydrates, and complicate digestion.

5- Take long naps. The nap should not last more than 20 or 30 minutes, since beyond that time it is no longer as healthy. Don’t start it until 30 minutes after finishing eating; This way the stomach can rest and begin digestion and you will avoid heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux.

6- Drink coffee or tea. Coffee and tea contain chemicals called tannins that taken after eating could affect the absorption of iron during digestion.

7- Eat very cold or hot foods. The stomach is prepared to consume food at a temperature similar to that of the body itself. Therefore, taking them too cold or hot will put extra work on the stomach and make digestion difficult.

8- Take a shower. When eating, body temperature rises slightly as blood moves to the digestive organs. A hot shower right after eating will raise your body thermostat even more and divert blood from your digestive organs, making digestion difficult or causing indigestion or digestive upset if the meal has been heavy.

9- Wear tight clothing. After eating, you are likely to feel bloated, so if you wear clothes that constrict you, in addition to feeling very uncomfortable, you may suffer from reflux or heartburn.

10- Brush your teeth. It is important to maintain oral hygiene, but it is important to allow at least 30 minutes to brush your teeth after eating. If you have eaten acidic foods, brushing your teeth immediately could damage your tooth enamel. The ideal is to wait around 30 minutes.

Try to rest your food whenever you can and leave for later all those activities that may interfere with digestion. Monitoring your habits will allow you to identify those seemingly harmless actions that can take your stomach and you down the street of bitterness.