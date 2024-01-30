Ten thousand pensioners of former combatants removed from the payroll

More than 10 thousand pensioners from the Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, in the province of Lunda Sul, were removed from the payroll, as they did not meet the requirements required to benefit from pensions.

The measure results from the national re-registration process of former combatants and veterans of the country, carried out in 2023. The effects will begin to count from this month of January 2024.

The provincial director of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland in Lunda Sul, António Piter, said that with the retention of 10 thousand, the province now controls only around three thousand pensioners.

“It turned out that all those born until 1960 and onwards into the class of former combatants had to leave automatically. Widows under the age of 51 also had to leave the social assistance list. Orphans over 18, who do not study, also had to leave. Thus it was determined that in our province, of the 13,825 people assisted, from the month of January onwards, only 3,476 will be assisted. Therefore, the more than 10 thousand do not meet the conditions,” he explained.

The person responsible explained that, during the re-registration process, citizens were found to be younger than the required age, some of whom were born after 1960.

In the case of orphans, he also adds that some are already over 18 years old and are not even studying, to justify the need to be on the list.

As for widows, António Piter explained that the database found citizens under 50 years old, some of whom were 30 years old and “still have the physical capacity to set up their own home.

Regarding people with disabilities, the provincial director of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland said that only those citizens whose disabilities stem from the war, until 2002, remain in the database, as long as they participated in the combative actions of the armed conflict.

He mentioned, on the other hand, that a new law is being prepared to increase the monetary values ​​attributed to former combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland as a monthly allowance.