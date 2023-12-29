Ten Venezuelans who shone in 2023

#Ten #Venezuelans #shone

Each of these 10 Venezuelans overcame the challenges that 2023 brought with it. They are women who are examples of resilience, hope, passion and will, capable of inspiring thousands of people who closely follow their achievements.

The following stories are full of commitment, decision, effort. Its protagonists not only believed and worked for their own goals, but in the process they have caused a positive impact in Venezuela and other parts of the world.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and one of the staunchest defenders of women’s rights, assured that we must fight for the things that matter to us, in a way that leads others to unite. This is what the names on this list have done: open the field so that others can occupy spaces in different areas and participate in a meaningful way.

For the seventh consecutive year, Cocuyo Effect give a standing ovation to these Venezuelans who shone with intense light. Our hug and sincere admiration reach out to them.

Janeth Marquez

The director of Cáritas de Venezuela, Janeth Márquez, has dedicated half of her life to working for overcoming poverty in the country. This sociologist won the Analytical Woman 2023 award, presented by the Civil Association Women and Citizenship, which recognizes the work of outstanding women in social development.

Márquez grew up with her 14 siblings in Cota 905, one of the most dangerous and vulnerable areas of Caracas, which made her resilient. She studied Education, Sociology and Political Science and today she is part of the board of directors of Cáritas Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Cáritas Internationalis based in Rome.

A firm believer in education as an engine of change in society, Janeth is committed to the common good, listening to others and moving forward shoulder to shoulder. In 2019 she was awarded the Humanitarian Award by InterAction, a network made up of 180 non-governmental organizations.

The Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV) has publicly congratulated Márquez for his career and results. Representative and social leader, Janeth is a sign of progress in a context in which women are the most affected by poverty.

Since he decided to dedicate himself to the service of people, he has made it clear that his mission is to contribute to changing the serious situation in Venezuela and accompany people who really need it, always with the values ​​of solidarity and dignity as his flag.

Anamaria Font

In the list of Venezuelan scientists, Dr. Anamaría Font has a prominent place for her contribution to String Theoryone of the most important in the field of physics, which seeks to answer fundamental questions about the universe.

On different occasions she has been awarded for her work, research and work as a teacher. In mid-2023, she received the L’Oréal-UNESCO international award for Women in Science.

Font is an example for girls and young people interested in the scientific field. In her speech to UNESCO, she stated that “The world needs science and science needs women.” She has lived convinced of this since her childhood, which was spent in eastern Venezuela.

He was born in Anaco, Anzoátegui state, and studied Physics at the Simón Bolívar University (USB), from which he graduated with honors. He later completed a PhD from the University of Texas at Austin and wrote a thesis on the Theory of Supergravity in four dimensions. He also did postdoctoral research at the Particle Physics Laboratory at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), this time in France.

From 1989 until 2017 she was a professor at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). Between 2021 and 2023 she offered classes in the LA-CoNGA physics program, an alliance made up of 11 universities in Latin America and Europe.

Font is a member of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD).

Joselyn Brea

The athlete Joselyn Brea triumphed in the Pan American Games 2023, held in Santiago de Chile, by winning two gold medals in athletics. In a historic performance, the Venezuelan beat the American Taylor Werner on November 3 in the 5,000-meter competition and the next day she won again in the 1,500-meter dash.

Brea was born in Valencia, Carabobo state, but traveled to Spain in 2014 in search of a place where she could develop her athletics skills. On different occasions he has made it clear that he did not have support from the federations or institutions of Venezuela, which is why he decided to go to Europe with the help of coach Omar González.

Life in the Iberian Peninsula was not easy at first. In 2014 he ended up with periostitis in both legs, an inflammation of the muscles that barely allowed him to walk. Even so, Brea told the press that the only way he could make a living, pay rent and afford a modest market basket, was by running in competitions that offered money as prizes.

The distance from her family (which is more than 7 thousand kilometers away) and the lack of financing did not stop Brea’s determination. She wasn’t even discouraged when she missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for COVID-19. She subsequently won two gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 Duathlon World Championships.

Today, her new goal is to sweep the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She currently has dual nationality, that is, she is legally Spanish. However, she continues to compete for Venezuela, a country of which she says she is proud.

Glass Marcano

Glass Marcano’s work is a mixture of obvious skill, strength and discipline. In 2023 she became the first Latin American woman to direct the prestigious Brussels Philharmonic. This Venezuelan director has received standing ovations on numerous occasions in Europe for her talent with the baton.

Gladysmarli Del Valle Marcano, better known as Glass, comes from Yaracuy, located in central-western Venezuela. Her musical career began to take shape very early: at the age of four she had begun studies and at eight she entered the Blanca Estrella de Mescoli Conservatory of Music in Yaracuy.

Later he began to play in the San Felipe Youth Orchestra, the Yaracuy Symphony Orchestra and the Yaracuyana Youth Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, she was a student of teachers José Antonio Abreu Anselmi and Alfredo Rugeles.

In 2020, to cover expenses, the young woman sold fruit with her mother in her home state. It was the same year that she enrolled in the direction of the Conservatoire à rayonnement régional of Paris and she won the Orchestra prize of the prestigious “La Maestra” competition.

In 2021 she became the first black woman to conduct a symphony orchestra in France.

It is said that Glass Marcano has dazzled the entire European public and that his career is only on the rise. His is one of the most recognized names in the field of classical music in Venezuela. He now continues to prepare to continue performing successfully on international stages.

Emilia Diaz Struck

Among the leaders of Venezuelan journalism, Emilia Díaz Struck has a well-deserved place for her national and international career. This 2023 she was named incoming executive director of the Global Network of Investigative Journalism (GIJN), an association that brings together 240 organizations globally.

Díaz Struck is considered one of the first people to thoroughly explore data journalism in the country. In Caracas she offered classes at the School of Social Communication at the UCV and was coordinator of the investigative journalism area of ​​the Institute of Press and Society of Venezuela (Ipys).

In 2012, the Venezuelan joined the staff of the New England Center for Investigative Reporting at Boston University as a reporter. She also worked at Connectas, she co-founded the Venezuelan media Armando.Info and collaborated with the Washington Post and Poder y Negocios magazine. Motivated by her excellent work, she obtained the positions of researcher, investigative editor, Latin American coordinator and leader of the data team of the Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Likewise, he participated in journalistic collaborations such as Offshore Leaks, Panama Papers (which won a 2017 Pulitzer Prize), Swiss Leaks, Implant Files, FinCEN Files and Pandora Papers. On several occasions Díaz has assured that journalism is a service to society and that it is important to continue training new generations so that this vision is not lost.

Andrea Palacios

The youngest woman to become flight captain in Latin America is the Venezuelan Andrea Palacios, an achievement she achieved in 2019, which no one else has surpassed until now and for which she earned recognition from the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac) and the National Armed Forces (Fanb).

In August of this year, she was in charge of the first international Conviasa flight crewed only by women on the Caracas – Cancún (Mexico) route.

Palacios graduated in International Trade from the Alejandro Humboldt University. In 2009 he obtained an aviation scholarship in Maracay and in 2012 he started working for the Conviasa airline, where he worked as a private and commercial pilot. For a time, she was the only woman to hold those positions in the company.

In September 2022, she was the captain of the first national flight crewed only by women of the Conviasa airline, which took off from the Simón Bolívar airport on the Maiquetía-Margarita route.

Throughout these years she has faced the gender stereotypes present in aviation. Andrea has told the press that she had to fight for a long time against machismo in her work, but she has not been intimidated by the challenges. Being a pilot began as a dream at the age of seven and became a reality thanks to the rigor and excellent abilities of the Venezuelan.

Her brilliant career in a field historically dominated by men encourages thousands of young people. To date, she has demonstrated the importance of promoting gender equality in spaces where women are reduced or discriminated against compared to their peers. Palacios is in favor of supporting each other and “growing together” because “the same sexist culture that she tried to stop us pits us against each other,” statements she offered in 2022.

Carmen Teresa Marquez

In 91 years of existence the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (FVM) It never had a female president, despite the fact that 80% of education professionals in the country are women. In 2023, Carmen Teresa Márquez made history by being sworn in as the leader of the organization, a milestone that she has set out to achieve since 2014.

She began doing notable work in Zulia, in western Venezuela, as a union delegate, complaints secretary, general secretary and finally president of the federation section in the entity. She later traveled to Caracas and became general secretary in the city, a position from which she recorded the terrible conditions in which educators throughout the territory have been working for years.

When she ran for the position of president of the FVM, she received rejection from several of her male colleagues. However, she ran a successful national campaign. In addition, her proposal to unify the teaching union and the teaching profession to focus on the fight for labor rights raised a lot of interest. At least 15 women-led unions openly supported her and expressed her desire to change the structure of the organization.

Márquez won with 42% of the votes and took office on January 25 of this year at the FVM headquarters west of Caracas. Since then he has regularly denounced the serious crisis of the educational system in Venezuela and the indolence of the State.

Today he assures that his board will continue to support the mobilizations of teachers, and the rest of the public sector, who have spoken out in the streets against Nicolás Maduro’s salary policies since January 9.

Belkisyolé Alarcón de Noya

Dr. Belkisyolé Alarcón de Noya is an expert in medical epidemiology and parasitology, areas in which she has been a pioneer of recognized initiatives and author of famous research related to Chagas disease. This Venezuelan was named ambassador of the consulting firm PwC (Special Mention in Health) in 2023.

Alarcón is originally from the state of Anzoátegui, in the east of the country, and studied at Tulane University (United States). Hers has been arduous work not without challenges that she has managed to overcome successfully. She serves as the director of the UCV Institute of Tropical Medicine and a full professor at the same study house.

In 2017 she won the Women in Science Award, awarded by the Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences of Venezuela. She is a member of the Latin American Academy of Sciences (Acal) with a field in epidemiological, clinical research and laboratory diagnosis of tropical diseases.

She is in favor of promoting educational campaigns that encourage girls to be interested and venture into science. Her career is an example for medical students in Venezuela and has had a considerable impact at the regional level.

Belkisyolé has a notable role in the study of Chagas disease, its oral transmission and detection. For years he has reported that this has become a serious problem in Venezuela and made his own recommendations on control measures that can be taken.

Ana Leonor Acosta

In a country with a complex humanitarian crisis and a State marked by political authoritarianism, the work of lawyer Ana Leonor Acosta has been fundamental. This Venezuelan received, in May 2023, the French Marianne Initiative award for human rights defenders.

He graduated from Santa María University, has more than 15 years of experience in the practice of administrative law and tax law and has participated in initiatives such as the creation of the Centro Eugenio Mendoza Foundation.

Acosta stands out not only for having been one of the founders of the Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy, but for defending victims of political persecution and violations of due process in Venezuela. These include Alfredo Ramos, Daniel Ceballos, Renzo Prieto and Roland Carreño.

He recently participated in the case of the six union leaders arrested in 2022 and subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison. That is, his name has been linked to the legal representation of emblematic cases of political prisoners in the national territory. In recent months he emphasized that those detained by the government of Nicolás Maduro and convicted without evidence should be a priority issue.

He explained that the indifference towards the issue, both among Chavistas and opponents, represents a problem when it comes to protecting those affected. Despite receiving threats while she is carrying out her work, Ana Leonor assures that she will remain firm in her convictions and will continue to carry out her work in reclaiming the rights that were violated by hundreds of people arrested for the regime.

Yetsenia de Gouveia

Closing the list is biologist Yetsenia de Gouveia, who in December won the National Science and Technology Award 2023, Novel mention, for his contributions in cell biology, immunology and embryology. At 29 years old, the Venezuelan seeks to contribute to knowledge and studies to relieve the pain of cancer patients.

She graduated from the UCV and obtained her Master of Scientiarum, mention in Immunology, from the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (Ivic). Her master’s thesis focused on the in vitro characterization of the effect of gabapentin on the murine melanoma cell line, according to the Venezuelan woman.

Yetsenia maintains that being a scientist is related to making new discoveries that have a positive impact on society. In 2022 he won the Science Student Award, from the Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences (Acfiman), also for research on gabapentin.

Those who follow her work indicate that she is the image of commitment and curiosity, which shows that young women are capable of contributing valuable ideas in the field of science even in a context of a deficit of professionals and budgetary resources like that of Venezuela.

De Gouveia is climbing rapidly and steadily in his career while making a valuable contribution to the country. “What you sow you reap. All your effort, your effort, your dedication, although sometimes it seems difficult and frustrating in the scientific area, in the end it has its fruits and its reward,” she told the press.

