Ten years later, Miglė returned to live in Lithuania with her Dutch husband: she settled in the village, started her own business

#Ten #years #Miglė #returned #live #Lithuania #Dutch #husband #settled #village #started #business

Love ignited in London

12 years ago, Migle went to work in London. After starting as a cleaner, the girl soon reached a higher position: “When I came to London, I didn’t know English, it was difficult to find a job. I started cleaning apartments, then offices at night. I learned the language, I worked diligently, I was quickly promoted to the position of a supervisor, I was responsible for the work of the cleaners, and after a while I became a manager and the work moved to the office at the computer.”

The interviewee met her husband – the Dutchman Rogier – in London. He worked in the construction business, but did not live in London permanently – he returned home to Holland at weekends. “We met very unexpectedly – one weekend in a bar, when he didn’t leave due to work,” says M. Rijkhoek. – I always said that I would have a Lithuanian husband, but we immediately felt that we are very attached to each other. Love ignited very quickly, we became friends, and after some time I had my son Adam.

We lived in London for a while, because I also had a job, but my husband never liked London, he didn’t come here from a bad life, as many Lithuanians leave to look for happiness abroad. I introduced my husband to the city because I have lived here for seven years. But even that didn’t help – he wanted to return to Holland, where he had his own home. After consulting, we decided that it would be more fun for our family in Holland among his relatives, so two years later we moved there.”

My husband offered to move to Lithuania

In Holland, the couple set up a home and started building a family life. And yet, after a couple of years, he packed his bags and moved to Miglė’s birthplace in Lithuania, the town of Juodupės in Rokiškis district. When asked why she decided to return, the interviewer says that there were several reasons, but this decision was not hers. This idea was suggested by a man.

“We saw the pluses and minuses of life in Holland, we used to come to Lithuania in the summer to visit my family. It was a lot of fun: forests, lakes. Then the pandemic came, we had a daughter, we couldn’t see our relatives, and before that we met my mother and sister quite often. I really felt like I was missing my family. And once the man says: we are moving to Lithuania. He really liked that there are few people in Lithuania, especially my father was impressed, he generally liked our country and the language, which he equates to singing. But I always thought he was just kidding when he suggested that.

We really wanted our yard, a space where children could run and play. In Holland, we lived near Amsterdam, in a big apartment, but with a very small balcony, in the city center. We used to go to the playground, but it’s not the same when children grow up surrounded by nature. When we were still living in Holland, we were looking for our own house, but real estate is very expensive there. We kept talking about Lithuania and one day we decided that we are really packing our things and going to live here”, says M. Rijkhoek and admits that the decision was not very easy – although moving to her hometown, near relatives, as she says, there was a lot of fear, I had to leave my comfort zone.

Chose Juodupė – to be closer to nature

The interviewer says that the decision to move to Juodupė did not come immediately. The couple considered which place would be the best for their family, and among the choices was Kaunas:

“We were considering where it would be best to settle down. My husband liked Kaunas because it is such a green city. But then I say: we still want to live closer to our family, and Kaunas will also be about 200 km away from it, so we will meet only once a month. Rogier really wanted to live without people, in nature, by the lake.

We also looked at homesteads in the Zasari district, but then I told my husband that it’s fun there in the summer, but in the winter we’ll have to dig those halfs. I remember my sister went to see one of the farmhouses, she said: there are only wolf tracks around, do you really want to live here? So we gradually saved up what we wanted and decided to move to Juodupė.”

Vintage items are an old passion

As soon as she returned to Lithuania, Ms. Rijkhoek opened a home decor and vintage store with her husband. She chose not a big city, but a small town called Rokiškis. When asked how this idea was born, the interviewer says that vintage items are her old passion, and when talking about the place, she says that she wanted to pay tribute to her country:

“My mother is very fond of old Lithuanian things – she has an old table from the estate, an old wardrobe, so vintage has surrounded me since childhood. I’ve always lived in a beautiful environment, so when I rented rooms in London, I tried to make them cozy – I would walk around vintage shops and find interior details. I didn’t want to invest a lot, because the house is not mine, but living between bare white walls is not for me either.

When we lived in Holland, about 80 percent the items in the house were from vintage stores. And it is sustainable, and not everyone has such things, you can create a very cozy interior. There are many cozy boutiques in Holland, I became even more interested in vintage there, I started buying various things. But, since the house is not made of rubber and I couldn’t keep everything for myself, I started putting them in boxes, because I always dreamed of opening a cozy vintage shop.

When we returned to Lithuania, I knew that I would create a job for myself, my husband helped me a lot. There was a question mark where that shop should be opened. Rokiškis is a small town, maybe it would be better in Vilnius or Kaunas, but there are already plenty of shops in big cities. I wanted to present something interesting to my country and attract people to come here. Although they say that Rokiškis is a forgotten corner, there is definitely something to see here, both in it and in the surroundings.”

The couple opened a store in an industrial area. As the interviewer says, not the premises of her dreams, because she would like them in the city center, but everything has its own time and possibilities.

When asked why they named it “Richcorner” (lit. “rich corner”), Miglė says that this is what their family name Rijkhoek sounds like when translated into English: “Since it is our family business, the name came from the family name, and also with the idea that with vintage you can create that rich corner everywhere.”

Goods come to the store from foreign countries

Speaking about the business, Ms. Rijkhoek says that here, as in any job, there are easier days and harder days, and activities that are very enjoyable and not so heart-pleasing.

“What I like most is going to look for things – every two or three months we go to Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Germany, Holland. As children enjoy Legoland, this is how I feel at flea markets, my hands shake like a small child (laughs). It is much less fun to prepare all purchased items for sale – wash, clean.

Also, in a small town there is not so much direct demand, so you have to find ways to attract customers. I used Instagram for that. In it I show how you can decorate the interior with vintage details. I have repeatedly received feedback that people didn’t like vintage, but thanks to me they fell in love with it”, says the woman and adds that in the warm season, there are more customers because they come from other cities, and before Christmas, Easter and summer, they stock up on all kinds of beauties , the couple goes to big cities to attend fairs.

“They ask me if I would like to open a store in Vilnius?” Maybe I would like to, but I think then people would not feel the lack. And now they know that we will only be there on specific days and if you want to shop, you have to come,” says the interviewer.

It has its own style, but it doesn’t take away anything

For vintage items, the couple tries to bring them back from different countries because they can find different things. “For example, in Sweden you can find more Scandinavian glass candlesticks, lamps, in Holland – plates, in Belgium – more metal, which is very popular now. I choose things according to myself, but I don’t buy anything, I have my own style. Let’s say I don’t really like the Victorian style, I’m more into the 20th century. mid-style, more modern, so that it is easier to apply in modern interiors”, explains the interviewer.

When asked what people are most interested in, what they usually buy, M. Rijkhoek says that it depends a lot on the people and the place where they live. But it stands out that stainless steel is now popular among the younger generation. When she goes to search for things in foreign countries, Migle often takes with her a list and photos of what one or another customer wants and tries to find such things.

Speaking about vintage interior details, the woman says that there will definitely be a lack of them in the new family home as soon as it is finished: “I am already planning what and how it will look. True, when I lived in Holland, I used to advise people on interior design. I’m not an interior designer, I don’t make drawings, but I think I have a flair for it, a vision of where and what should appear in the interior. Although our house will be new, I would really like to have as much vintage furniture as possible, because they add charm and make the house special.”



He diligently studied the Lithuanian language

Miglė’s husband Rogier was the person who admired Lithuania and encouraged his wife to think about returning to her homeland. When asked how he is managing to fit in, whether he feels good here, the interviewer says that the most difficult thing was the language:

“From the very beginning of our acquaintance, the man started learning Lithuanian, he kept asking how to say one thing or another. He thought he already spoke Lithuanian quite well until he came here (smiles). Neither Rokiškis nor Juodupės have many older people who speak English. After all, you need to visit shops and various institutions. So during those two years, the man improved his Lithuanian language a lot. When building a house, he often has to go to a building materials store, he communicates in Lithuanian everywhere.”

According to M. Rijkhoek, two more aspects that are difficult for a man to adjust to are the closed way of us – Lithuanians – and cold winters. “It was difficult for him and because we are closed people, we don’t smile much, we don’t make contact. The Dutch are very open to foreigners. And it’s still hard for him in winter, when it’s very cold. Because Holland has a maritime climate, it is never -20 degrees cold like here. But he doesn’t want to go back to Holland,” says Miglė with a smile and adds that there are meetings between Belgians and Dutch in Vilnius, to which sometimes her husband also goes.

Living in a small town has many advantages

When asked how she feels, whether she is happy after returning to her homeland, whether she does not regret the decision she made, M. Rijkhoek does not hide that the first year was difficult – after a good decade spent abroad, she had to get to know a lot and understand a lot. Here, according to the interlocutor, she was helped by her sister, who returned to live in Lithuania from Norway before her.

“There were moments when I thought that I wanted to go back to live in Holland, but then that feeling of romanticization began to diminish, because life there also has its own nuances. I am glad that we can often go abroad, change the environment. And I’m happy with the things we have here,” says M. Rijkhoek.

When asked to name the advantages of living in a small town, the interviewee first singles out time – how much time she manages to save, because she can go everywhere much faster, as well as the presence of family nearby, fresh air, the opportunity to enjoy nature without crowds of people:

“You don’t need to spend an hour to visit your friends – everyone lives nearby. For me, it is 15 km from Juodupe to Rokiškis, so in 15-20 minutes I am already at work.

It’s great that relatives live nearby, we can see each other often and plan something spontaneous together. In general, after so many years, I realized that the most important thing is that loved ones are around. Even now, we live with my grandmother, we help her, she sees how her great-grandchildren grow, and the children see how we interact with the family. We are very happy about that.

The plus here is the weather itself, the fact that there is a lot of nature around. In Holland, when the weather was good and we wanted to go to the sea, we had to leave much earlier to find a place to park the car. You wanted to walk alone in the forest, you go, and there is no place to park your car, the forest is full of people. In Juodupe, you go to the forest and you are completely alone.”

One thing he misses from living in a big city is the ability to quickly buy what he needs: “In Holland, we lived in the city center, if I needed something for the house, I would go out, go for a walk and do some shopping. Of course, it can also be a minus, when you go out and buy something you don’t need (laughs).”



Disagrees with the negative reviews about the villages

Living in the Rokiškis district, M. Rijkhoek says that she does not miss either entertainment or cultural events and is very angry with those who, in the words of the interviewer, “write off” the villages.

“There are those who say: what are you doing here in the village, after all, nothing happens here. Well, Rokiškis is not a village, various events, concerts, performances, films, exhibitions are brought here, and you don’t even have to drive far. I am very angry when people write off villages, as if they are degraded, there is nothing in them, and that it is better for children to go to school in the city. I don’t agree with that.

I send my children to Juodupe kindergarten, Adele started going there at the age of one year and ten days, because we had to work. She didn’t even walk yet, but everyone accepted her, carried her in their arms, took care of her. It’s such a good environment that sometimes I feel like I’m going to a private. That’s why I really don’t like it when people underestimate me.

I agree that maybe there are all kinds of villages, all kinds of educational institutions, but we are really lucky in this matter. And I know families who moved from big cities to live in Rokiškis district, settled here and are very satisfied. In addition, another good feeling when living in a small town, in a village, is the community – we communicate with each other, share ideas, it’s really fun,” says M. Rijkhoek.