Ten years of struggle and secrecy

Ten years have passed since the ski accident that changed the lives of Michael Schumacher and everyone around him. It was December 29, 2013 in the alpine resort of Meribel, France. That incident in an off-piste area caused him a severe blow to the head for which he underwent surgery twice. The trauma caused permanent damage and kept him in critical condition for several days. He remained in an induced coma for months and needed 254 days to leave the hospital for his home in Lausanne, Switzerland. From then on, the law of silence was imposed. The most absolute secrecy. During the last decade, rumors of dubious origin have been published, alleged gene therapies in leading hospitals, recurring comments from supposed friends or dalliances from the most sensationalist Press. Even deliberately invented interviews. But no one outside the inner circle of the Schumacher family knows, for sure, how the driver who won everything before anyone else in F1 is doing.

The only official statement about the situation of the ‘Kaiser’ from the family nucleus came from his wife through the Netflix documentary that was presented at the end of 2021. “Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. In a different way, but he is here and I think that makes us find strength. I miss Michael every day, but it’s not just me who misses him: the children, the family, his father, everyone who is close to him,” said Corinna Schumacher in that somewhat less cryptic recording of the usual.

“We live together at home, we do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make sure he’s comfortable and just make him feel like he’s with his family and continue our bond. No matter what happens, I will do everything he can. We’re all going to do it. But private life is private life, that’s what he has always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. “Michael always protected us, now we are protecting him,” his wife said then.

“Life is unfair”

During this period, his son, Mick, became an F1 driver at Haas (between 2021 and 2022). Sabine Kehm, Michael’s last manager, remains in the paddocks around the world looking for a prestigious midfielder for young Mick, 24 years old. The most illustrious surname in motorsport has continued to be present on the circuits; Ralf Schumacher is also a regular on race broadcasts in Germany. In fact, the ‘brother’ has given the last interview regarding the champion, in Bild, this week: “I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time. ** Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then this tragic accident happened. Science advances and offers opportunities, but nothing is like before. That day he brought a lot of bad luck.”

Sportingly, Schumacher is still today the driver with the most titles in F1 history, seven, tied with Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman did break the German’s record of victories (103 by 91). The duel seems doomed to a technical draw once Mercedes abandoned the path of victory. Michael also had an invincible car, that Ferrari that chained five consecutive championships between 2000 and 2004 and whose era Alonso and Renault put an end to. The German took the driver’s professionalism to a higher level and built around him the best era ever in the Maranello team, which still venerates him as its last great champion. Just as F1 and the most classic motorsport fan will always reverence the great German champion. The paddock’s enormous respect for Schumacher’s figure has also made it possible for his current medical situation to be a matter of strict family privacy. The fight continues, so does the silence. And beyond the anniversary, there is nothing new to tell.

