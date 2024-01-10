Tenants put under severe strain

The month of January, a month of challenge for many people. House renters are one of these people. Every start of the year is a difficult time for them. In reality, tenants represent up to 70% of the population of Antananarivo. One of the reasons why tenants are currently complaining is the rent increase of around 25%. Landlords have the habit of increasing the rent at the start of each year. This is a great time for them to revise their pricing, whether it’s a small revision or a large one. Inflation obliges.

Tenants are looking for appropriate solutions to overcome this ordeal. “We agreed with the owner to pay the rent for January in two installments,” explains Manitra, living in Ambanidia. “His monthly rent is 250,000 ariary for a house with two bedrooms, a kitchen, toilets and indoor showers. The owner of his house increased his rent to 300,000 ariary, which seems to be beyond his financial capacity. The rent is revised annually. Nevertheless, the location of our home is ideal in relation to our place of work and the place of study of our children,” she continues.

Currently, these tenants are focused on societal issues that everyone, including landlords, faces. “There is a surplus of people in need and I think that is why they are raising prices to get more benefits. On the other hand, it has become an ordeal for us since we have to follow the movement in order to stay in the house so as not to have to pay even more to others,” explains another father living in Alarobia Amboniloha. It is also difficult to find a house now, even though there are many, because of the fees you have to pay to sellers in addition to the deposit.

Accord

Furthermore, this test is always subject to a contract. “We reminded tenants that it is important that they improve the layout of their apartments to avoid poor housing conditions. Otherwise, their homes will be transferred to other people,” notified a house owner also located in Alarobia. It is important to note that the number of people looking for a house to rent is increasing, reaching up to nine per day per direct seller.

Miora Raharisolo