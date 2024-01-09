Tennis ace Ofner continues after victory over Shapovalov in Auckland

#Tennis #ace #Ofner #continues #victory #Shapovalov #Auckland

Sebastian Ofner continues to do excellently for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Sunday. Austria’s currently best tennis player defeated the Canadian in the first round of the ATP250 tournament in Auckland on Tuesday Denis Shapovalov with 6:4,6:2. It was the Styrian’s first duel with the former tenth in the world rankings. Ofner will now face the Spaniard in the round of 16 Roberto Carballes Baena.

Dress rehearsal for the Australian Open

Ofner, who is seeded number 7 in Auckland, is playing in the tournament in New Zealand for the first time. He showed strong early form last week by reaching the semi-finals in Hong Kong. Wolfgang Thiem’s ​​protégé is competing in Auckland as a dress rehearsal for the Australian Open, where he will be taking part in the main competition for the first time.

