Tennis, Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz only needs an hour – Iga Swiatek eliminated

Title candidate Carlos Alcaraz has quickly reached the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The 20-year-old Wimbledon winner benefited from the injury-related retirement of his Chinese opponent Shang Juncheng on Saturday after just around an hour of play when the score was 6:1, 6:1, 1:0 and was able to save energy.

“Of course that’s not the way you want to progress. But I’m happy with my game and I’m happy that I’m here for the first time in the second week,” said Alcaraz, who is now facing the Struff conqueror Miomir Kecmanovic from Serbia scores.

Last year Alcaraz missed the tournament in Melbourne due to injury. Now the world number two is one of the hottest title contenders alongside Grand Slam record winner Novak Djokovic (Serbia).

The two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev also showed no weakness and confidently reached the round of 16. The Russian world number three defeated the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6:3, 6:4, 6:3 and will now face the Portuguese Nuno Borges. “I’m happy to be playing at a good level,” said Medvedev: “I hope I can maintain that.”

The Pole Hubert Hurkacz is also in the round of 16. The world number nine defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3:6, 6:1, 7:6 (7:4), 6:3 and reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the second time in a row.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek eliminated

World number one Iga Swiatek was surprisingly eliminated in the third round of the Australian Open. The 22-year-old Pole lost to the young Czech Linda Noskova on Saturday in the Rod Laver Arena despite leading the set 6:4, 3:6, 4:6 and has to wait for her first triumph in Melbourne.

Australia has not been a good place for the four-time Grand Slam winner so far; reaching the semi-finals on the Yarra River in 2022 is her best result so far. For Swiatek it is the first exit before the round of 16 since her first appearance in Melbourne in 2019.

For Noskova, who is only 19 years old, it is the biggest victory of her career; the world number 50 used her first match point after 2:20 hours of play. In her first round of 16 at a major tournament, Noskova will face Elina Switolina from Ukraine or the Swiss Viktorija Golubic. “I’m speechless, I’m just happy,” said Noskova.

Previously, the two-time tournament winner Wiktoria Asarenka had confidently reached the round of 16; the Belarusian won 6:1, 7:5 against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Australian Open: German successes in doubles

The German doubles celebrated a series of successes on Saturday. The Davis Cup duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz also reached the round of 16, as did Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer. Laura Siegemund also impressed with her new partner Barbora Krejcikova and reached the round of 16.

Krawietz/Pütz won their second round match against the Austrian Sebastian Ofner and the French Alexandre Müller confidently 6:2, 6:2, Hanfmann and Koepfer surprisingly won against the defending champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler from Australia 6:4, 4: 6, 6:3.

Siegemund and her Czech partner Krejcikova defeated the Chinese doubles Wang Yafan/Yuan Yue 6:2, 6:4. Siegemund won the WTA finals with Vera Swonarewa in Cancun, Mexico, in November, but the Russian wanted to slow down afterwards. Siegemund’s new partner Krejcikova has already won seven Grand Slam doubles tournaments.

Tamara Korpatsch and her partner Elixane Lechemia (France) benefited from the withdrawal of their opponents Marta Kostjuk/Katarzyna Kawa (Ukraine/Poland) and moved into the round of 16 without a fight.

